Myanmar journalists quoting rebel spokesman face arrest

MANDALAY, Myanmar – In a new offensive against freedom of expression, Myanmar authorities arrested a prominent editor on terrorism charges for publishing an interview with a rebel army spokesman, and on Friday they were seeking two more publishers on similar charges.

In recent days, authorities raided journalists' houses and offices, questioned journalists about their coverage, and blocked websites reporting on armed conflict with ethnic groups. News sites managed by the three editors were among those blocked by government order.

Journalists and human rights activists said the government's actions, including the arrest on Monday of U Nay Myo Lin, editor-in-chief of Voice of Myanmar, a Mandalay-based independent news site, were an attempt to reinstate authoritarian measures such as those of the old Myanmar army. regimen, at a time when most of the world is focused on stopping the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this critical moment, we believe that it is very dangerous and irrational to detain journalists and block access to the media, which are the eyes and ears of the people," said the Myanmar Press Freedom Center, an advocacy group of the media in Yangon, Myanmar. largest city.