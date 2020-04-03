Myanmar journalists quoting rebel spokesman face arrest

MANDALAY, Myanmar – In a new offensive against freedom of expression, Myanmar authorities arrested a prominent editor on terrorism charges for publishing an interview with a rebel army spokesman, and on Friday they were seeking two more publishers on similar charges.
In recent days, authorities raided journalists' houses and offices, questioned journalists about their coverage, and blocked websites reporting on armed conflict with ethnic groups. News sites managed by the three editors were among those blocked by government order.
Journalists and human rights activists said the government's actions, including the arrest on Monday of U Nay Myo Lin, editor-in-chief of Voice of Myanmar, a Mandalay-based independent news site, were an attempt to reinstate authoritarian measures such as those of the old Myanmar army. regimen, at a time when most of the world is focused on stopping the coronavirus pandemic.
"During this critical moment, we believe that it is very dangerous and irrational to detain journalists and block access to the media, which are the eyes and ears of the people," said the Myanmar Press Freedom Center, an advocacy group of the media in Yangon, Myanmar. largest city.
Meanwhile, health experts worry that the government is not focused enough on containing the coronavirus. The government has done little to prepare for the pandemic; It has conducted only 644 tests in a country of more than 50 million people, reporting only 20 cases.
The military, Known as Tatmadaw, he is fighting rebel ethnic groups on three fronts, but has not proposed to cease fire during the pandemic. Myanmar has an elected civilian government, but the army is independent under the Constitution, which it drafted.
Authorities have repeatedly attacked journalists in recent years. Two reporters from Reuters news agency were sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018 after exposing a military massacre in Rakhine state. They were both forgiven and released.
The ruling party, the National League for Democracy, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and won by overwhelming applause in 2015, is heading for new elections this year with diminished support from many ethnic groups.
The Tatmadaw's biggest military campaign is against the Arakan army, an ethnic rebel group fighting to create independent territory in Rakhine, in line with the former Arakan kingdom that was once there.
Arakan's army, formed a decade ago, says it has 7,000 soldiers. He killed hundreds of Myanmar troops and organized dozens of kidnappings, including a bold raid in October, when footballer-dressed rebels ambushed a bus and 31 people seized.
Rakhine caught the world's attention in 2017 with the Tatmadaw's brutal ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, including a campaign of murders, rapes and the burning of villages. Since then, more than 700,000 Rohingya have fled across the border into Bangladesh, where they live in miserable refugee camps with little chance of returning.
Meanwhile, the Arakan army has been waging a war against the Tatmadaw in the same part of the country.
On March 23, Myanmar declared that the Arakan army was a terrorist group. The government has also ordered communications companies to block at least 220 websites. Most were said to be porn sites, but the list also included media outlets covering news in areas where ethnic conflict has erupted, including Rakhine.
Myanmar's chief communication officer U Myo Swe said in an interview that the media sites had been blocked to prevent them from publishing "false news,quot; about the coronavirus, or news that would contribute to instability in the country.
"At this time of the coronavirus pandemic, some websites are posting false news about the virus and it is harming the public," he said, without citing any examples. He declined to comment when asked if the website closings were intended to suppress press freedom.
The government has blocked internet access since June in parts of Rakhine and Chin state, where the Arakan army operates, which amounts to one of the longest internet shutdowns by any government in the world.
Mr. Nay Myo Lin, editor of The Voice of Myanmar, was arrested on Monday on terrorism charges after posting an interview with Arakan army spokesman U Khaing Thu Kha. Mr. Nay Myo Lin faces a life sentence.
The next day, police raided the office of Narinjara, a media outlet based in the Rakhine city of Sittwe, seeking to arrest its editor-in-chief, U Khaing Mrat Kyaw, who had also published an interview with the rebel spokesman. Mr. Khaing was not in the office and is now said to be in hiding.
Police confiscated computers and detained three Narinjara journalists, who were released that night.
"We are not committing a crime. We are doing our job, ”said U Thant Myat Khaing, a journalist who was detained and questioned. "When people focus on the news about viruses, they arrest journalists to shut down the information."
On Tuesday night, police raided the houses of several publishers on the Yangon Khit Thit Media, including the home of the editor-in-chief, U Thar Lon Zaung Htet, who published a similar interview with the rebel spokesman. Mr. Thar's whereabouts were unknown on Friday.
"Yangon Khit Thit Media reports news ethically and does not violate any terrorist law," the outlet said in a statement after the raids. "This situation is unacceptable and threatens the Myanmar media."
Phil Robertson, deputy director of Asia at Human Rights Watch, said it was distressing to see Myanmar reverse media freedoms while most of the world is concerned about fighting the coronavirus.
"The Myanmar military and its accomplices in civilian government have realized that the Covid-19 global crisis provides a golden opportunity to deal with repressive business while diplomats and international media are distracted," he said.
Saw Nang reported from Mandalay and Richard C. Paddock from Bangkok.