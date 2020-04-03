‘MTV Unplugged At Home & # 39; Announces Performer Lineup – Deadline

UPDATE, April 3 MTV today announced its first line of musicians for MTV unplugged at home: Shaggy, Alessia Cara, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO and FINNEAS will act from the comfort of their homes.

Starting today with Alessia Cara at 12 noon ET / 9 a.m. PT, and continuing regularly, the performances will be available to stream on MTV YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, with additional artists to be announced at a later date. These acts follow Grammy Award winner and platinum superstar Wyclef Jean, English singer-songwriter Yungblud, and multi-platinum pop / R&B artist JoJo.

%MINIFYHTML5e928e127732eed56571e6ed7e45b7e111% %MINIFYHTML5e928e127732eed56571e6ed7e45b7e112%

PREVIOUS, March 20 MTV Unplugged He connects with musicians who are in quarantine to present a series of performances at home. The series is available on MTV YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter starting today.

On tap there is a mini concert in the MTV disconnected at home The series features Grammy winner and platinum artist Wyclef Jean. Other artists are expected to be announced soon.

The series, as did the broadcast series, will feature acoustic ensembles stripped of artists performing their greatest hits.

The launch coincides with MTV's #AloneTogether campaign, a global social media initiative that educates young people about the importance of social distancing to flatten the coronavirus pandemic curve.

See the first edition above