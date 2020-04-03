Mountain View Children & # 39; s Theater Company makes masks for healthcare workers – Up News Info San Francisco

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX 5) – Now that health officials are urging people to wear masks in public, the costume department of a Mountain View children's theater company is using its skills to sew masks for medical personnel.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the curtain to drop prematurely in the performance of the Peninsula Youth Theater musical "Newsies,quot; in Mountain View.

"It was pretty devastating on so many different levels," says artistic production director Loryn Hatten.

But the company's costume design department was not idle for long. They have signed up for a supporting role in the real-life drama that unfolds in clinics, emergency rooms and intensive care units, and volunteer to sew masks for front-line medical staff.

“I sent an email to the rest of the group and asked if anyone was interested in making masks. And they were all delighted to be able to help in some way, ”says costume designer Susie Lew.

Lew says a member of the costume design department, called "The Sewing Team," learned that hospitals were about to run out of rationing or rationing personal protective equipment like masks and masks. The Seam team began converting the unused fabric from previous submissions into completely new masks, an additional layer of protection that could be used over hospital-issued N-95s and surgical masks.

"The response we get from the doctors is that they are absolutely useful. No, they will not replace an N-95 mask. No, they do not replace a hospital grade mask. But they are useful and are being well used," Hatten said.

The sewing team has sewn over two hundred masks. His first shipment was dropped off at Kaiser Santa Clara. A second shipment is being prepared for staff at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.

"It is a bit unrealistic and surprising that we are where we are now. And we are all happy to be able to help in some way," says Lew.