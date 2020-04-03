Mother's mistakes come back to haunt her – Up News Info

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

%MINIFYHTML2d1be950599204bcaf936fb15f278ba511% %MINIFYHTML2d1be950599204bcaf936fb15f278ba512%

Dear Amy: I wish I could undo some of the terrible mistakes I have made.

My daughter hasn't spoken to me in years.

When I was very young, I divorced his father and moved hundreds of miles away. I married a man with two children and a parenting method that I disagreed with, but I felt trapped with him, just as I felt trapped with his father. We were together for 10 years.

I waited until my daughter graduated from high school, and then separated from her stepfather. It was very difficult to live alone and we ended up being together again. It was more for convenience than nothing.

When I told my daughter that I was going to be with him again, he exploded and told me that his stepbrother had drugged and raped her several times. I was in complete shock! She has not spoken to me since then.

I think of her every day. I stalk her on Facebook (with an unrecognizable profile) just to see her life. I cannot be part of her life because she has blocked me. This estrangement breaks the heart of my 83 year old mother, and I would like to see all of us together again.

– regretful

Dear Regretful: If you want your relationships to change, then you need to change. It really is that simple. Although she admits to regretting, she does not seem to have taken responsibility for the role she played in her daughter's trauma. Her reaction to her revelation that she was raped while at home was to express surprise and then passively sigh, and continue to reunite with her ex.

Don't you know that the best thing to do when someone reports a rape is to call the police? (And people wonder why assault victims hesitate to report!)

Yes, you have made mistakes. Admitting this is definitely a step in the right direction, but here you cannot claim victimization. Until you take responsibility for your parental neglect, passivity, and terrible judgment, you can't expect reconciliation. Even your stalking on Facebook seems to me more melodrama than the action of a mother desperate to do things right. You are not Stella Dallas standing in the rain, looking longingly at your daughter through a window. You are not the victim of her blocking you. However, there are many ways, in addition to Facebook, to contact someone, until you can commit to positive change, it is probably wiser that your daughter keep her distance.

A compassionate and competent counselor could guide you through the events in your life that have culminated at this time. With coaching and positive change, the reconciliation you desire could be possible. I hope you try.

Dear Amy: "Queasy in Florida,quot; wanted to put an anonymous note in the mailbox of a woman in her retirement community, criticizing her behavior at the home's communal dining table.

Thank you for recommending a discreet and in-person conversation. My loving, kind, 86-year-old parents voluntarily moved into an assisted living community. My dad wore a hat in the dining room because he always had a cool head.

Someone left a copy of the dress code on the door of his apartment with an arrow that said "there are no hats in the dining room."

My mother was furious and heartbroken that someone would be so malicious and cowardly to my wonderful parents, especially since they were new and were getting used to their new home.

– Protective daughter

Dear protector: Non-judgmental, discreet and in person is almost always the best way to communicate.

Dear Amy: The letter from "Justin,quot; really impressed me, the young transgender who followed up after he posted his question about how to communicate with his parents over the holidays.

Many of us in the LGBTQ community are tasked with extremely difficult and uncomfortable family or social negotiations. It is not fair to us, but yes, humor always helps.

– Been there

Dear been there: Justin is a special person. I appreciated hearing from him that his parents are really coming. The accompanying letter in that column, from the mother of a transgender girl, showed how difficult it can be for parents to adjust the way they refer to their transgender children.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)