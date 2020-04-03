Most iconic NBA numbers: # 33 – Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Scottie Pippen | NBA News

Thanks to the achievements of the players who wore them, certain numbers of NBA jerseys have become synonymous with championship wins, MVP wins, and spectacular scoring feats.

With the 2019-20 NBA season on hold for the foreseeable future, it is an opportune time to explore a selection of the NBA's most iconic numbers.

In the second feature of our series, we take a look at three iconic NBA players wearing No. 33.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James has four MVPs to his name. Michael Jordan won five. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named MVP a record six times.

During a 20-year career, Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships (one with the Milwaukee Bucks, five with the Los Angeles Lakers) and was named an All-Star 19 times (an NBA record). He won the Finals MVP 14 seasons apart (1971 and 1985) and was named to the NBA's first team 10 times.

A member of the NBA's 35th and 50th anniversary all-time teams, he retired from the game in 1989 as the owner of eight playoff records and seven All-Star records.

Included at a height of 7 feet 2 inches, Abdul-Jabbar brought agility and grace to the center position, a role traditionally associated with massive size and power movements. His signature shot, the Sky Hook, was the realization of his unique skill set, a fluid and wide shot that became the most consistent and effective weapon in the NBA. No one could duplicate it and no defender could stop it.

















1:01



Relive the moment when Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bested Wilt Chamberlain to become the NBA's top scorer



Abdul-Jabbar left the NBA in 1989 as the all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points (24.6 PPG), 17,440 rebounds (11.2 RPG), 3,189 blocks (third best in NBA history) from a 1,560-game career.

Unlike the players who ruled the game after its prime, Abdul-Jabbar's dominance was not universally praised until the end of his career. His relationship with the press during the 1970s contributed to that. He protected his privacy and avoided interviews whenever possible. As a result, he was portrayed as distant and distant, despite making a hilarious cameo in the movie & # 39; Plane & # 39 ;.

















1:15



Watch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar make his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1969



The popularity of the Lakers & # 39; Showtime & # 39; and his five championships in the 1980s caused a change in perceptions. At the end of his game days, Abdul-Jabbar began to open up, and when his career ended, fans, players, and coaches expressed admiration for his accomplishments. During his last season, he was honored by every team in the league when the Lakers arrived in town.

After retiring, Abdul-Jabbar told the Orange County Registry: "The 1980s made up for all the abuse I received during the 1970s. I survived all my critics. When I retired, everyone saw me as a venerable institution. Things change."

Pat Riley, who coached Abdul-Jabbar for eight seasons in Los Angeles, once said in a toast reported in Illustrated Sports: "Why judge more? When a man has broken records, won championships, endured enormous criticism and responsibilities, why judge? Let's toast to be the best player in history."

Larry bird

For 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Larry Bird combined elite scores and otherworldly passes with unrelenting drive and hustle. Above all, he was known as an amazing clutch artist who thrived on pressure, as well as a high-level trash talker.

Bird's late game heroics ranged from reverse lay-ups, buzzers, and long-range bombs on multiple defenders. His confidence level was so high that he would challenge defenders to stop him after telling them exactly what he was going to do.

















3:15



Check out the top 10 plays from Larry Bird's illustrious 13-year NBA career



"(Bird) said: 'I'm going to get it here and I'm going to shoot him directly in the face,'" recalled former All-Star Xavier McDaniel. "And he came out exactly on that exact spot and fired a shot straight into my face. And he said, 'I didn't want to leave two seconds on the clock.' I wanted to shoot it to zero seconds on the clock."

With Bird as the centerpiece of an experienced and deep roster that also included Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, the Celtics won three NBA titles (1981, 1984, 1986) and reached the final twice more (1985 and 1987). , losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The rivalry between the Celtics and the Lakers in the 1980s, with Bird and Magic Johnson as protagonists, made NBA basketball a world sport. In the following years, Michael Jordan would take the game to even higher levels of popularity.

Bird became the third player to win three consecutive NBA MVP awards (he joined legends Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain at that particular club). He was a 12-time All-Star, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, and a nine-time NBA first-team member. He averaged 24.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists for his career.

















7:04



Relive the action of the 1988 All-Star Weekend as Larry Bird completes a hat-trick of wins in the 3-point contest



"Larry Bird has helped define how a generation of basketball fans have come to see and appreciate the NBA," then Commissioner David Stern said when Bird retired, after capturing a gold medal with the original Dream Team. at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Scottie Pippen

Image:

Scottie Pippen claims a rebound against the Utah Jazz



The & # 39; Robin & # 39; from & # 39; Batman & # 39; Michael Jordan's Pippen was once described by journalist Sam Smith, who covered the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, as "the best support player, the perfect match."

A seven-time All-Star, Pippen was a vital component of the Bulls' six victories in the NBA championship in the 1990s. He was also a two-time gold medal winner with the Olympic Dream Team in 1992 and in 1996 and eight times a member of the NBA's first defensive team (1992-1999).

Image:

Scottie Pippen throws a slam dunk for the Bulls



When Jordan retired after the first & # 39; three mob & # 39; Of the Bulls in 1993, Pippen demonstrated that he could also lead a team, leading the Bulls to 55 victories in the regular season, finishing third in the MVP vote and winning the MVP award in the 1994 All-Star Game.

Ignore Pippen's career stats – averages of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game don't reflect the amazing versatility of his game. Pippen orchestrated the offense as a point guard, recovered as a power forward, scored as an escort, and defended on the perimeter like few others.

In Game 1 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, he dominated the game despite scoring just four points. He forced Indiana Pacers point guard Mark Jackson to seven turnovers and recorded seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals when the Bulls scored an 85-79 victory, receiving high praise from teammate Steve Kerr.

"It's amazing to see how good Scottie is," said Kerr. "He threw 1 of 9 and scored four points and totally dominated the game. That's what makes him one of the best players in history. He doesn't have to score a point and he can control the whole game."

Image:

Scottie Pippen battles indoors against the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals



Pippen's full game became the prototype for the generation of forwards who entered the NBA during the Bulls dynasty. "Scottie was not a one-dimensional boy. He plays on both ends of the court and is a team player. I just saw some of my Scottie related talent," Tracy McGrady once told Hoop magazine.

In the same article, Kevin Garnett added: "Scottie was definitely (someone whom) I sat and watched. For him to be so tall with long arms and lithe, I definitely saw him as an example."

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.