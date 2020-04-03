More than 150 coronavirus patients in Collin and Denton counties recover, 2 more confirmed deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– New numbers from a couple of North Texas counties share good and bad news about coronavirus patients in North Texas.

Collin County reported a second COVID-19-related death and 29 additional positive cases for a total of 256.

The county reports that 163 are current cases with 136 of the patients in home isolation and 27 hospitalized.

Ninety-one cases have recovered from the virus.

In Denton County, six people died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The county reports 19 additional positive cases of the virus totaling 273.

Sixty people have needed treatment in a hospital, while 211 have been in home isolation.

Sixty-two people have recovered.

