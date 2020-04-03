More than 1 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide

45m ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine ordered release from prison four months earlier due to concerns about the coronavirus
Daniel Hernández, also known as rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, was ordered to leave prison four months earlier amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. In the decision, federal district judge Paul A. Engelmayer cited Hernández's asthma and the increased risk he would face behind bars.
"In light of the increased medical risk presented to Mr. Hernández by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce Mr. Hernández's sentence as requested, that is, release Mr. Hernández from custody and require him to serve his first four months of supervised release in home confinement, under specific conditions, "Engelmayer wrote.
Hernández was originally sentenced to two years in prison for his ties to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods street gang. He could have been sentenced for decades for his crimes, but he reduced his sentence by becoming a star witness to the prosecution.
"We are very pleased that the Court allowed my client, Daniel Hernández, to serve the rest of his sentence at home," Hernández's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said in a statement. "Given today's challenging circumstances as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, inmates are especially vulnerable to contracting the virus. The Court showed great compassion today and my client is very grateful."
Trump says states must "settle,quot; competitive bids for medical equipment on their own
President Trump said Thursday that states need to craft competitive offers for medical equipment among themselves, and continued to blame states for not stockpiling medical equipment as fans. Governors are sounding the alarm that they are bidding against themselves, as well as the federal government, for much-needed medical equipment and supplies.
"Well, they have that, and they have to figure it out," Trump said, when asked what to do when states are fighting over orders from medical teams.
Trump said states "should have been building their reserves," adding that the federal government is a "backup."
"We are a backup, we are not an order clerk, we are a backup and we have done an amazing job," Trump said.
2 cruise ships with sick passengers dock in Florida
Two cruises carrying passengers affected by the coronavirus docked in Florida on Thursday. A nightmare odyssey ends for some of the passengers, but for others on board, the journey is far from over.
After almost a month at sea, Zaandam's exhausting journey ended in Port Everglades. The passenger Val Myntti could not wait for it to finish. "We are using pins and needles and we are very excited about that," Myntii told Up News Info News.
Rotterdam, which took passengers without symptoms from Zaandam, also arrived. There was a combined total of 2,300 people on both ships. At one point, Zaandam reported 200 sick passengers, nine who tested positive for the virus and four deaths.
Boy donates vital medical equipment to Virginia hospital
Zohaib Begg comes from a long line of doctors and nurses now working to save coronavirus patients.
When her aunt told her that her hospital was poorly touched, the 7-year-old girl had an idea. He went to hotels near his Virginia home to order his shower caps. He left with caps, gloves and masks.
National parks open during the outbreak cause fear
Even when the public is excluded from local parks across the country, many national parks remain open with crowded trails and little social distance. Some former park employees and outside groups are demanding the closure of the entire National Park System.
Dustin Stone, who worked at the Klondike Gold Rush Park in Alaska, said he quit his job in protest.
"I ended up leaving my job," said Stone.
"I had been in contact with park buddies in the lower 48 (states) who were telling me horror stories about their overloaded visitor parks."
Trump says he's "looking to see,quot; if he can stop states from releasing prisoners
President Trump said Thursday that he disapproves of states releasing "serious criminals,quot; to reduce congestion in prisons during the coronavirus pandemic, and that he is "looking to see,quot; if he has the right to stop them.
"Some people are dating, they are very serious criminals, in some states, and I don't like that. I don't like it." Trump said at the Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing. "But it is a matter of city or state in certain cases, as you know."
"We don't like it, people don't like it, and we're looking to see if I have the right to stop him in some cases," Trump added.
18% of the NYPD uniformed workforce are ill
The New York City Police Department announced that 6,498 members, or 18% of its uniformed workforce, reported ill on Thursday. The department added that 1,354 uniformed members and 169 civilian employees have tested positive for the virus.
The department also announced the death of school security officer Roniece Watson, who died Monday of complications from the virus.
Wisconsin won't move next week's primaries
A federal judge ruled against postponing the Wisconsin election on April 7, but gives voters an additional six days to turn in ballots in absentia. In his ruling, Judge William Conley again criticized Wisconsin leaders for not intervening to delay the election, but said it was not within his power to do so.
"The only role for a federal district court is to take steps that help avoid the impact of citizens' rights to exercise their voting franchise as protected by the United States Constitution and federal statutes," Conley wrote. "That is what the court tries to do in this opinion and in the following order, understanding that a consequence of these measures may be the public health crisis in this state. Unfortunately, that is beyond the power of this court to control,quot; .
Thursday was supposed to be the last day to request absentee ballots, but Conley will give Wisconsin voters until Friday at 6 p.m. ET to make those requests. The deadline to deliver the ballots has been extended to 5:00 p.m. ET on April 13. As of Thursday morning, more than 1.1 million ballots have been requested in absentia, according to the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC).
Jeff Bezos donates $ 100 million to US food banks. USA
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is donating $ 100 million to food banks in the United States so they can feed needy Americans as the new coronavirus paralyzes the economy.
"Even in normal times, food insecurity in American households is a major problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly," Bezos said on Instagram on Thursday. "Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time."
The donation will go to Feeding America, a Chicago-based network of more than 200 food banks that feed 46 million people. Forbes ranked Feeding America as the second largest charity in the US. USA By income. The nonprofit generated $ 2.9 billion in revenue in 2019, most of which went to sending food to pantries, according to a 2019 financial report.
Bodies pile up on the streets of Ecuador as coronavirus spreads
The new coronavirus has devastated the Ecuadorian coastal city of Guayaquil, which has struggled to cope with the number of corpses as hospitals, morgues, and funeral homes have been overwhelmed. Some social media videos show neglected bodies on the street with nowhere else to go.
The Ecuador outbreak has sickened at least 3,100 people, according to the latest John Hopkins data map. The epicenter in the country is in Guayaquil, where residents have criticized the government's response.
Due to strict quarantine measures taken to restrict the spread of COVID-19, people have been limited in what they can do for loved ones or neighbors who die in the home. Some, like Guayaquil resident Stalin Briones, have been sharing disturbing photos or videos to draw attention to what is happening.
The Navy removes the captain who alarmed about the virus in the aircraft carrier
The captain of an aircraft carrier hit by the coronavirus was relieved of his command by the Navy on Thursday for leaving the chain of command and circulating a memo asking for help from Washington, one that was quickly made public.
Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said he relieved Captain Brett Crozier of command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after losing confidence in his ability to lead under the stress of dealing with the viral outbreak.
"Command is a sacred trust that must be continually earned," Modly said at a news conference at the Pentagon. "As I learned more about last week's events aboard the Teddy Roosevelt … I couldn't come to another conclusion that Captain Crozier had allowed the complexity of his challenge with the COVID leak on the ship to overwhelm his ability acting professionally when acting professionally was what was most needed at the time. "
Americans with direct deposit on file with the IRS will receive checks within 2 weeks, says Mnuchin
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that Americans with direct deposit in the IRS file will receive their financial aid payments within the next 14 days.
"Within two weeks, the first payments will be direct deposits into taxpayer accounts," said Mnuchin.
Mnuchin added that the government will create a "web portal,quot; to collect information from Americans who currently do not have their direct deposit information on file.
"It is a very high priority, the president has made it clear, we want to have this money quickly in his hands."
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio urges residents to wear face masks
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday urged residents to wear face masks, but cautioned that wearing one is not a substitute for other prevention measures.
"We recommend that New Yorkers cover their faces when they go out and get close to other people," de Blasio said at a press conference. "It could be a scarf. It could be something you create at home. It could be a scarf."
231 inmates and 223 employees test positive in New York jails
As of Thursday morning, 231 inmates and 223 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City jails, according to the city's Department of Corrections.
Those inmates and employees have been asked to be quarantined. "The health and well-being of our staff and detainees is our top priority," the department said in a statement.
President Trump tests negative for coronavirus
President Trump tested negative for the coronavirus again, according to a memo published by his doctor Thursday.
Dr. Sean Conley wrote that Mr. Trump was evaluated with one of the new rapid point-of-care tests and that his negative result returned in 15 minutes. "You are healthy and symptom-free," wrote Dr. Conley.
Another BOP inmate dies of coronavirus
The Bureau of Prisons announced Thursday that another inmate has died from the coronavirus, bringing to four the total number of inmates who have died from the virus in federal prison.
All deaths occurred at FCI Oakdale, Louisiana. But in a statement Thursday, the office announced the death of an FCI Elkton Ohio patient who may also have had the virus.
The office identified the latest Oakdale patient as David Townsend, a 66-year-old man who was jailed on a methamphetamine and marijuana conviction. Townsend, who had pre-existing conditions, suffered respiratory failure Saturday before being taken to the hospital, the office said.
Elkton's patient was identified as Woodrow Taylor, a 53-year-old man who was jailed for a cocaine conviction. Taylor, who also suffered from pre-existing conditions, was rushed to the hospital earlier in the week and died before his coronavirus test results returned, the office said.
Ohio extends order to stay home
On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that his state's home stay order has been extended through May 1, 2020.
"We understand this is difficult, it is very difficult. But I would not make these decisions if it were not a matter of life and death," DeWine said in a statement. "We have to keep this monster low. It is not dead, it is very much alive."
Oprah Winfrey donates $ 10 million for relief efforts
Oprah Winfrey has joined the growing list of celebrities who are making personal contributions to assist in the fight against the coronavirus. "I am donating a total of $ 10 million to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," Winfrey announced Thursday.
His generous commitment includes a $ 1 million donation to the United States Food Fund, which is working with Feeding America and World Central Kitchen by famed chef José Andrés.
Amazon says all warehouse workers will have face masks next week
Amazon says it will provide face masks to all of its warehouse workers globally early next week and expand the use of temperature controls as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid its vast logistics workforce.
The announcement comes 10 days after CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged that the company was having trouble completing mask orders amid a widespread shortage of protective gear. After workers in various warehouses in the US USA They complained about not having enough protective equipment and shared reports from colleagues who came to work sick, the bottleneck appears to have disappeared.
"The millions of masks we ordered a few weeks ago are now arriving, and we are distributing them to our teams as quickly as possible. The masks will be available as soon as today in some locations and everywhere early next week," Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of global operations said Thursday in a company blog.
French President says he will loosen restrictions on blocking people with autism
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday, World Autism Awareness Day, which will loosen restrictions on blocking people with autism and families with autistic children.
"I can imagine your concern right now, the emotions you must be feeling," he said in a televised speech.
Macron noted that the national blockade marked a sudden end to the routines many autistic people rely on by restricting movement and access to family, friends and schools. Under lockdown, people are only allowed to leave their home for essentials like grocery shopping and doctor visits, and for a period of exercise of just one hour a day, within a one-kilometer radius of their home.
"For some of you, staying home is difficult and can be distressing," Macron said, announcing that people with autism will be allowed to go out for longer periods and more frequently, and will be able to travel more than 1 kilometer to go. to places that are comforting.
The President of Sesame Autism, An association of parents of people with autism welcomed the move.
The new guidelines are expected to take effect in the coming days.
Pelosi announces new House committee to oversee response to coronavirus
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to create a bipartisan House committee to oversee the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, led by Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, the majority scourge.
Pelosi told reporters during his weekly press conference Thursday that the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis would oversee the dispersion of funds from the $ 2.2 billion relief bill signed by President Trump last week, and "will ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and efficiently." "
"The panel will eliminate waste, fraud and abuse. It will protect against price increases, profit and political favoritism," Pelosi told reporters, adding that the panel will exercise the power of subpoena. "We need transparency and accountability."
The death of the 6-week-old baby related to the coronavirus is believed to be one of the youngest deaths.
A 6-week-old baby who tested positive for the coronavirus died last week in Connecticut. Governor Ned Lamont confirmed the death on Wednesday and said it is likely to be one of the youngest deaths from the disease "anywhere."
"It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm Connecticut's first pediatric death linked to (COVID-19)," Lamont wrote on Twitter. "A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was rushed to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. Tests confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe This is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications related to COVID-19. "
New Jersey cases exceed 25,000
More than 25,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New Jersey, officials announced Thursday.
"We lost another 182 new Jerseyans by # COVID19, bringing our total to 537 deaths," Governor Phil Murphy tweeted. "537 Reasons to Stay Home and Do Your Part in #FlattenTheCurve,quot;.
More than 1,000 people in the US USA They died of coronavirus in a single day
More than 1,000 people in the US USA They died of coronavirus in a 24-hour period, making Wednesday the deadliest day of the pandemic in the United States so far.
Wednesday was the first time that the United States reported more than 1,000 deaths from the virus in a single day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, a dramatic increase in the number of daily deaths.
Louisiana reports increase in confirmed cases
The Louisiana Department of Health has reported 2,726 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 9,150.
"While extremely annoying, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of exponential new growth and more a sign of stagnation in commercial labs," Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement Thursday. .
He said authorities believe the disease is spreading "in all Louisiana parishes."
"The situation is still troubling, but all Louisianans have the power to change the path we are on," he said. "Think about your neighbors and stay home."
Democratic National Convention postponed until August
The Democratic National Convention was postponed to August, the party announced Thursday.
The move comes after nearly four dozen party officials told Up News Info News that Democratic leaders should reduce, postpone, or rethink the convention. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the favorite for the Democratic presidential nomination, also said Tuesday that it was "hard to imagine,quot; that the event would go as planned.
The convention was due to start on July 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will end on July 16, but is now expected to begin the week of August 17. Bringing together thousands of Democrats from across the country, the event will still take place in Milwaukee.
CNN presenter Chris Cuomo in his battle with the coronavirus: "It will be a long job,quot;
CNN host Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for the coronavirus, said Thursday that "it's pretty good, all things considered."
"This is very difficult. I understand it now," he said, joining his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, via video during a press conference.
He said he had a fever while talking to the governor from his basement, where he isolated himself while fighting the virus, and that he had hallucinations, including a visit from his late father.
"It will be a long job," he said. "Now that I know the fight I'm in, I'm more comfortable."
He also said that he cannot imagine having to fight alone.
"We are in a real fight and we really have to remember our mutual connections because otherwise there would be no way to go," he said.
New York has enough fans stored for about 6 days, says governor
New York State has 2,200 fans in its arsenal, enough for about six days at the "current burn rate,quot; Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. He said the state is still looking to acquire more fans.
"The burn rate of the fans is worrisome, and six days of fans in the arsenal are worrisome," he said, but added, "We have all these additional measures that I think if the momentum gets to push it will put us in pretty good shape." . "
He said the measures include transporting ventilators from hospitals that do not currently need them to others that do, using anesthesia machines as ventilators and dividing a ventilator between two patients.
"I still don't want to say that I am confident, and it depends on how many we need, but I can confidently say that we have investigated every possibility, every idea. Every measure I can possibly take to find fans, this state has done. What can I promise you."
New York death toll rises to 2,373
The death toll in New York State from the coronavirus is now 2,373, compared with 1,941 a day earlier, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
More than 92,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, more than half of them in New York City.
Iran's Speaker of Parliament becomes highest-ranking official with confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19
Iran's parliament says speaker Ali Larijani tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in quarantine. Larijani is the highest-ranking official within the Iranian government to test positive for the virus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.
Parliament announced Larijani's disease on its website on Thursday, saying it was receiving quarantine treatment.
Iran has one of the worst virus outbreaks in the world with more than 50,000 government confirmed cases and more than 3,100 deaths. However, many inside and outside Iran believe that these officially confirmed figures are considerably lower than the actual figure.
The Pentagon confirms that it is working to provide 100,000 body bags to FEMA
The Defense Department is working to provide 100,000 body bags to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a Pentagon spokesman confirmed Thursday.
FEMA ordered the body bags from the Pentagon Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, a Defense Department spokesman, said the department and DLA "have a long-standing agreement with FEMA to obtain key products from DLA's industrial partners during crisis response operations."
"The DLA is currently responding to FEMA's prudent planning efforts of 100,000 bags to address fatalities on behalf of state health agencies," it said in a statement.
Putin Extends Russia's Trade Closure Until April 30 As Coronavirus Cases Increase
President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the Russian government was extending the national closure of non-essential businesses until April 30 to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.
The move came when Russian authorities reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 771 more people testing positive on the last day, bringing the country's total to 3,548.
"We are not yet past the peak of the epidemic in the world and in our country," Putin said in a televised speech, urging the vast majority of Russians to stay home.
He said the measures had already gained more time in the fight against the virus. Dozens of the country's regions, including the capital Moscow and its environs, have also imposed blockades this week, ordering residents to remain in their homes for everything but essential exits.
Moscow authorities threatened to impose fines of between $ 51 and $ 6,300 on residents and businesses that violate orders to stay home.
Iranian Students Attempt To Deliver Coronavirus "Aid,quot; Packages To "Underprivileged American People,quot;
A hardline organization of Iranian university students says it has attempted to deliver "humanitarian aid,quot; that includes coronavirus test kits, disinfectants, face masks and gloves to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, apparently to be delivered to the United States. The group's leader said the aid was to help the "underprivileged American people,quot; combat one of the world's deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks.
Student Basij es la división juvenil de la milicia Basij pro régimen. El video en los medios estatales iraníes mostró al grupo de estudiantes que intentaba entregar lo que parecían ser dos camiones de los supuestos suministros a la Embajada de Suiza, que representa los intereses de los Estados Unidos en Irán. La embajada se negó a recibir los paquetes, pero no ha dicho por qué.
Las relaciones entre Washington y Teherán se han tensado durante meses, y los líderes iraníes han criticado a la administración Trump por las severas sanciones económicas que, según afirman, están obstaculizando su respuesta al brote de COVID-19 del país.
Funcionarios estadounidenses, y algunos iraníes, sospechan que Irán ha ocultado el alcance del brote en la República Islámica y ha exagerado su capacidad para combatirlo.
En medio de la escasez de equipos de protección personal, como máscaras y guantes para médicos estadounidenses, Estados Unidos ha buscado suministros en el extranjero, incluido otro rival internacional, China.
Los expertos advierten que el impacto humano sobre el medio ambiente puede hacer que las pandemias sean más probables
Alrededor de dos tercios de todas las enfermedades infecciosas en humanos tienen su origen en animales. Los científicos dicen que la capacidad de un virus para mutar y adaptarse de los animales al sistema humano es muy rara, pero la expansión de la huella humana está haciendo que ese evento sea mucho más probable.
Para la mayoría de las personas, hasta que el nuevo coronavirus se hizo cargo de los titulares, la posibilidad de que una nueva enfermedad emergiera de la nada y se extendiera por todo el mundo a un ritmo vertiginoso parecía algo salido de una película de ciencia ficción. Pero algunos miembros de la comunidad científica han estado haciendo sonar la alarma durante décadas, advirtiendo que no se trataba de si, sino cuando otra pandemia amenazaría a la humanidad.
Bill Gates pide una política nacional de aislamiento social para frenar la propagación del coronavirus
El cofundador y filántropo multimillonario de Microsoft Bill Gates ha estado advirtiendo sobre la amenaza de una pandemia mundial desde 2015. La Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates ha comprometido $ 100 millones para combatir el nuevo coronavirus.
El jueves, Gates habló con Anthony Mason, copresentador de "Up News Info This Morning,quot;, en una amplia conversación en la que pidió una política nacional de aislamiento social para frenar la propagación de la enfermedad COVID-19 y para que el gobierno federal "establezca las prioridades "en las pruebas.
Después de que las llamadas de Zoom hackeadas con insultos raciales y pornografía, el CEO admite "error,quot;
El FBI advierte sobre informes de personas que se entrometen en Focus llamadas con imágenes pornográficas o de odio. La popular aplicación dijo que su número de usuarios se ha disparado de aproximadamente 10 millones a cientos de millones con personas aisladas en casa bajo precauciones de coronavirus.
Pero, los atacantes también han descubierto Zoom, como descubrió una madre de Long Island a principios de este mes.
Michelle, quien pidió que no se usara su apellido porque teme más ataques en línea, dijo que su hija de 14 años estaba en línea en una clase de "Pregunte al rabino,quot; para la escuela secundaria moderna ortodoxa de sus niñas privadas cuando algunos niños "Zoom "bombardeado,quot;.
"Primero, las pantallas estaban completamente negras y decían todas estas cosas antisemitas, las maldecían y decían que estaban jodiendo a los judíos, etc.", dijo Michelle a la reportera de investigación de consumidores de Up News Info News, Anna Werner. "Y luego un niño se desnudó de repente y quedó desnudo,quot;.
Un récord de 6.6 millones de estadounidenses solicitaron desempleo la semana pasada
April abrió con millones de personas sin trabajo y la caída de los mercados bursátiles después de que la Casa Blanca reconoció esta semana que el coronavirus podría matar a cientos de miles de estadounidenses. Es una vista previa de la carnicería por venir.
Some 6.6 millones de estadounidenses solicitaron desempleo benefits last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday, double the number of applications last week and 10 times the previous weekly record set in 1982. As many as 20 million people could be out of work this summer, according to separate estimates from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute and Bank of America.
"We haven,amp;#39;t, in my lifetime, my parents,amp;#39; lifetime, seen this. This is truly unprecedented," said Bill Rodgers, a fellow at The Century Foundation, a think tank.
New England Patriots plane flying medical masks to Boston from China
The New England Patriots plane is flying much-needed coronavirus crisis medical supplies to Boston from China, Up News Info Boston reports. A Patriots spokesperson told the station the team,amp;#39;s Boeing 767 went to Shenzhen, China Wednesday to pick up 1.2 million N95 masks.
According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker struck an agreement two weeks ago to acquire the critically needed masks from a "collection of Chinese manufacturers," but he had no way to get them back to Massachusetts.
So he turned to Patriots president Jonathan Kraft — a longtime friend of President Trump — for help. Owner Robert Kraft also got involved, as did the State Department.
150 bodies removed from homes in Ecuador as COVID-19 crisis strains public resources
Ecuador said Wednesday the bodies of 150 people were retrieved from homes in the port city of Guayaquil after the coronavirus crisis put a strain on resources.
A joint military and police task force created to deal with the emergency removed the bodies in the past three days, government spokesman Jorge Wated said.
Authorities have not confirmed how many COVID-19 victims were among the 150 dead. As of Thursday morning there were still fewer than 100 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Ecuador, and about 2,750 cases.
Authorities had registered 537 deaths and 20,081 cases across Latin America by Wednesday afternoon.
Engineer intentionally derailed train near Navy hospital ship in L.A. for virus response, feds say
A train engineer intentionally drove a speeding locomotive off a track at the Port of Los Angeles because he was suspicious about the presence of a Navy hospital ship docked there to help during the coronovirus crisis, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
The locomotive crashed through a series of barriers and fences before coming to rest about 250 yards from the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Mercy on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release.
Nadie fue herido. Eduardo Moreno, de 44 años, fue acusado de un cargo de demolición de trenes, dijeron los fiscales.
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive additional security following threats
Federal officials are ramping up security for Dr. Anthony Fauci after threats were made against him, multiple officials from the Department of Justice confirmed to Up News Info News. The increase in security came at the request of the Health and Human Services Inspector General (HHS IG), the officials said.
The Department of Health and Human Services requested that U.S. Marshals deputize a group of agents in the office of the HHS IG to handle the doctor,amp;#39;s protection, and the request was approved by the Department of Justice, according to the officials.
The officials did not expand on the nature of the threats, or provide detail on the extent of physical protection Dr. Fauci will receive.
Dr. Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is one of the most prominent and respected voices in the nation,amp;#39;s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and appears regularly at the White House,amp;#39;s daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings.
Although he has occasionally stepped in to correct or dial back claims President Trump has made about the nation,amp;#39;s effort to stop the virus, Dr. Fauci has emphasized that he and Trump are working together well.
Asked Thursday on "Up News Info This Morning,quot; about the threats and pressure he is under, Dr. Fauci told co-host Gayle King: "It,amp;#39;s my job. This is the life I,amp;#39;ve chosen, and I,amp;#39;m doing it. I mean, obviously there,amp;#39;s a lot of pressure. I would be foolish to deny that. But that,amp;#39;s what I do. I,amp;#39;ve been through crises like this before. Dating back, you know, 37 years from the very beginning of the HIV epidemic. It,amp;#39;s a job to do, and we,amp;#39;ve just got to do it."
Up News Info News Poll: Half of Americans expect coronavirus outbreak to get worse over next month
Americans are bracing for a difficult April.
Fifty-one percent say they expect the coronavirus outbreak to get worse in the next month; another 21% expect it to continue as it is now and 28% say they think things will get better in the coming weeks. A solid majority of Americans, 77%, say they don,amp;#39;t believe doctors and nurses have the supplies they,amp;#39;ll need.
Marks for President Trump,amp;#39;s handling of the outbreak remain mixed and have not dramatically changed from last week, with 51% saying he,amp;#39;s doing a good job — down two points since last week — and 49% a bad one.
Click here to read more from this Up News Info News Poll.
THE. mayor urges city,amp;#39;s residents to wear masks when not home in bid to curb virus spread
The mayor of Los Angeles has urged 4 million residents to wear masks to combat the spread of the new coronavirus when they walk out in public, even as state health officials shy away from requiring the measure.
Homemade cloth masks, or even a "tucked-in bandanna," will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the nation,amp;#39;s second-largest city and remind people to practice safe social distancing, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday as he donned a black cloth mask to make his point.
"I know this looks surreal," Garcetti said. "We,amp;#39;re going to have to get used to seeing each other like this. … This will be the look."
But he urged people not to use medical-grade masks, such as N95 or surgical masks, which are in short supply and needed for health care workers and first responders.
–Up News Info/AP
Spain sees record 950 coronavirus deaths in a single day
Spain saw a new record in virus-related fatalities Thursday, with 950 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths in Spain was 10,003 on Thursday.
New coronavirus infections rose by nearly 8% overnight to 110,238, placing Spain on par with Italy, the country that has seen Europe,amp;#39;s worst outbreak to date.
Health authorities have been saying the pace of new cases confirmed daily in Spain was dropping from an average of 20% up to March 25, to less than 12% after that date, more than 10 days after Spaniards were ordered to stay at home.
The government has acknowledged that the real number of new infections could be much higher because Spain only has the capacity to process between 15,000 and 20,000 tests per day.
Social Security recipients will automatically get stimulus checks, Treasury says in reversal
The Treasury Department said late Wednesday that Americans on Social Security will not be required to file a "simple tax return,quot; to receive a stimulus check from the U.S. government. the announcement reversed an earlier statement from the Internal Revenue Service that participants in the federal retirement program would need to file such a return to get the funds.
The IRS directive would have impacted about 15 million people, including millions of seniors on Social Security, who aren,amp;#39;t required to file tax returns, according to Chuck Marr, senior director of federal tax policy for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Las personas mayores que dependen del Seguro Social como su única fuente de ingresos no tienen que presentar declaraciones de impuestos.
China insists U.S. "lying,quot; and shifting blame with accusations of COVID-19 cover-up
The Chinese government is hitting back at U.S. officials and lawmakers accusing it of suppressing and hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday that "the words and actions of individual American politicians are really despicable and immoral,quot; and that they should focus their energies on what they can do to protect their citizens and save as many lives as they can.
"We have said many times that to stigmatize, blame and shift responsibility to others cannot make up for the lost time," she said. "Continued lying will only waste more time and cause more loss of life."
American lawmakers and officials have publicly accused China of a cover-up of the seriousness of the initial outbreak that allowed it to spread more widely, and U.S. officials have told Up News Info News the American intelligence community believes China has been under-reporting both the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.
Hua insisted that China has released the relevant information in a timely manner every day.
"We understand the current plight of the U.S. and the pressure facing some American officials," she said.
6:18 AM / April 2, 2020
Concern mounts in India as first COVID-19 death reported in Asia,amp;#39;s biggest slum
A 56-year-old man living in Mumbai,amp;#39;s Dharavi slum, the largest slum in Asia, has died of COVID-19.
The victim had no travel history and owned a garment shop in the impoverished area, one of India,amp;#39;s most densely populated with about 1 million people crammed into only about two square miles. The authorities have quarantined the man,amp;#39;s family and sealed the building in which he lived, which consists of about 300 apartments in a redeveloped part of the slum, according to Indian news agencies.
Authorities were working to trace and test everyone who had come into contact with the victim for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The death has raised concern among Indian authorities as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country continues to rise. There are more than 2,000 cases and 58 deaths from the disease in India so far.
Maharashtra state, where the Mumbai slum is located, has been the hardest-hit with more than 300 cases. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown that began on March 25. All non-essential business and transport has been banned.
–Arshad R. Zargar
New York City hospitals now too swamped to try to resuscitate many cardiac arrest patients
Paramedics in New York City have been given temporary new guidelines instructing them not to bring any "adult non-traumatic or blunt traumatic cardiac arrest,quot; patient to a city emergency room unless their heart can be restarted in the field, because hospitals are too overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.
EMS workers should now only bring such cases — virtually any adult whose heart has stopped for any reason — to a hospital if there is "a direct order from a medical control physician," or the ambulance crew itself is facing "an imminent physical danger,quot; at the scene.
The dire directive was issued by the Regional Emergency Medical Services Council of New York City on Tuesday. Previously, ambulance crews would have delivered such patients to emergency rooms for further resuscitation efforts. Up News Info New York confirmed the story, first reported by the New York Post, and Up News Info News has obtained a copy of the advisory sent to EMS workers.
New York City is the epicenter of the U.S. COVID-19 epidemic with at least 1,374 of the total 5,137 deaths in the country as of Thursday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The Tuesday advisory took effect immediately, telling EMS crews that, "in the event a resuscitation is terminated, and the body is in public view, the body can be left in the custody of NYPD.
North Korea insists it,amp;#39;s coronavirus-free
North Korea remains totally free of the coronavirus, a senior health official in Pyongyang insisted Thursday, despite mounting skepticism overseas as confirmed global cases near one million.
The already isolated, nuclear-armed North quickly shut its borders in January after COVID-19 was first detected in neighboring China, and imposed strict containment measures.
Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North,amp;#39;s Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, insisted the efforts had been completely successful. "Not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far," Pak told AFP.
Nearly every other country has reported coronavirus cases. Experts have said the North is particularly vulnerable to the disease because of its weak medical system, and defectors have accused Pyongyang of covering up an outbreak.
Ellis Marsalis Jr., famed jazz family,amp;#39;s patriarch, dead at 85 of COVID-19 complications
One of the sons of New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. says the patriarch of the New Orleans clan that includes famed musician sons Wynton and Branford has died after battling pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. The jazz patriarch was 85.
Ellis Marsalis III said Wednesday his father had been hospitalized while battling the new coronavirus.
The elder Marsalis opted to stay in New Orleans most of his career, gaining attention when his sons became famous and brought him the spotlight.
Four of his six sons are musicians: Wynton, the trumpeter, is America,amp;#39;s most prominent jazz spokesman as artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
New York City paramedic documents "battlefield triage,quot;
Health care workers are on the frontline of the pandemic. At Jackson South Medical Center, near Miami, staffers started their shift Wednesday with a group prayer, asking for guidance and protection.
In New York City, more than a thousand paramedics and firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus. FDNY paramedic Megan Pfeiffer shared a video diary of what she calls "battlefield triage,quot; on the frontlines in Queens.
"There,amp;#39;s a lot of hospitals that are running low on oxygen tanks and only have the big ones. They are sharing ventilators. We have never seen anything like this before," Pfeiffer says.
Watch more in the video below.
