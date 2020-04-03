Monica Puig talks about her career, world team tennis event on Up News Info – Up News Info Tampa

(Local Up News Info) – The sports world yearns for live sports action right now. Seasons in all sports have been suspended due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Although the event is not live, World Team Tennis offers fans a chance to see some of the best games in action this Saturday, April 4 on Up News Info. Maria Sharapova, Sam Querrey, Monica Puig, James Blake and Mardy Fish are just a few of the competitors fans will see on Saturday at 1:30 pm EST / PST.

Puig, 26, said the event was a lot of fun because the format is so different from normal tennis.

"I really enjoyed it. It's not like regular tennis," Puig said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. "When you're with a team, it makes things light, it makes things fun and really entertaining. It was a great, great event."

The highlight of the event for Puig was the opportunity to meet the legendary Rod Laver and take a photo with him. She said she was "amazed,quot; at the moment and met one of the game's legends.

Puig is not far behind on the fields, as he took the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. For her, the Olympic experience was more than the opportunity to reach the court in one of the biggest stages of the sport, it was also an opportunity to represent her native Puerto Rico, which was still struggling to recover from being shaken by several hurricanes.

"I feel like I passed out during that whole experience," Puig said. “The day passed very quickly. It was just a surreal experience. Playing in an Olympic final or even just at the Olympics is a great experience, "said Puig. “The fact that I just got carried away and played with all my heart and played for Puerto Rico when all of this happened, it was great. In addition to all that, it also gave me a platform to help the country in one of its greatest moments of need. ”

However, the path from Olympic gold has not been as smooth. After reaching 27th in the world in September 2016, Puig is currently 90th. And, just before the start of the 2020 season, he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. In the process, Puig says she has learned a lot about herself in the past four years.

“It was difficult to deal with all that and with all the attention and the media that were thrown in your direction. I finally feel like my feet are on the ground and I feel great about what I'm doing now, "Puig said." It took me almost four years to realize that. It's okay because it was all a learning process for me and it helped me. to mature more. "

"I felt like I was really ready to start the 2020 season on top and go to Australia. I was training very well and this was my first surgery, it made me feel like at a time when I was so ready to compete and I felt so motivated, so alive, "Puig continued." Those were two really great things that gave me perspective. a little bit different from the game and how I have to deal with certain moments and take better care of myself. "

In her free time now, Puig says that although she has been anxious, it has been good to have time to rest and take care of her body. When tennis finally returns, he wants to enjoy being on the court more than ever.

Watch Puig compete in the World Team Tennis All Star Match on Saturday, April 4 at 1:30 pm EST on Up News Info.