Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles in & # 39; open competition & # 39; for his opening role, says Chicago Bears GM | NFL news

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will have to earn his starting job for the Chicago Bears, general manager Ryan Pace acknowledged Friday.

In a conference call, Pace told reporters that there will be an "open competition,quot; between Trubisky and veteran Nick Foles, who was acquired by the Bears this offseason.

"Mitch is really hugging him," said Pace. "All he wants to do is be the best quarterback he can be for the Chicago Bears. Nick, same thing."

The Bears selected Trubisky with the overall pick n. # 2 in the 2017 NFL Draft, and they missed the opportunity to take on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

In his second season, he led Chicago to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title, but the Bears lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card playoff round.

Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in 2018, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But the 25-year-old fell back in 2019, connecting only 63.2 percent of passes with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions when the Bears missed the playoffs.

Foles, 31, spent last season in Jacksonville, who signed him on a four-year, $ 88 million contract. The veteran stand-in, who won the 2018 Super Bowl MVP when he replaced Carson Wentz with the Eagles, broke his collarbone in the season opener and ultimately lost the starting point to rookie Gardner Minshew.

Earlier this week, Foles agreed to forgo the remaining $ 56.9 million in his agreement with the Jaguars and instead changed his base salary to a fully guaranteed three-year, $ 24 million, three-year deal.

That includes an exclusion clause after the 2020 season and $ 8 million guaranteed in 2020.

Foles threw just 736 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games last season. He's passed for 11,901 yards with 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 58 games with the Eagles (2012-14, 2017-18), then-St. Louis Rams (2015), Chiefs (2016) and Jaguars (2019).

