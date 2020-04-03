Missy Elliott wants to see Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin in the upcoming Instagram music battle

Roommates, one of the best ways to pass the time while still blocked due to the coronavirus, is to tune into the various Instagram battles with some of the best in the music industry. Legendary Missy Elliott has an idea for the next battle, and she wants gospel icons Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin to be front and center.

In the past few weeks, the biggest hits in the music industry have turned to Instagram to take part in the battles of their best hits, and it's been one of the best entertainments to help us get through this #QuarantineLife.

Timabland and Swizz Beatz kicked off, followed by Ne-Yo vs. Johnta Austin and, most recently, Scott Storch vs. Mannie Fresh. However, the biggest battle of all is happening in just a few days when two of the greatest R,amp;B music legends will square off, as Babyface and Teddy Riley will officially square off.

Although, Missy has an idea for another musical battle that fans would surely love, and would definitely uplift our spirits right now. Taking to her Twitter account, Missy revealed that she wants Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin to fight for all the saints.

She wrote:

Kirk Franklin vs. Donnie McClurkin! That's! We need to listen to some gospel music, this would also help raise our much-needed spirits. "

Meanwhile, Missy's fans are more than a little disappointed after expecting her to be next in line for the IG beat battle, but she crushed her hopes because she said she doesn't think she has enough punches to fight.

Um Missy, we definitely don't agree.

