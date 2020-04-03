Mississippi state player announces transfer a day after Mike Leach apologizes for tweeting

%MINIFYHTMLb2e77dc2e73e55a4d226732b6b53e73876%

Mississippi state defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announced on Twitter on Friday that he would enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Lovett did not mention new Bulldogs coach Mike Leach or Leach's apologies on Thursday for tweeting a meme that shows a woman knitting a bow for her annoying husband while undergoing coronavirus quarantine.

I entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. – 🦍 (@ fabo_54) April 3, 2020

The sophomore in the red shirt, however, retweeted the video from commentary by Shannon Sharpe from FS1 at Leach during Friday "indisputable,quot; in which Sharpe chided Leach. Lovett also tweeted "wtf,quot; after Leach posted the meme on Wednesday.

Leach deleted his tweet on Thursday and then posted a separate apology, writing: "I am sincerely sorry if my choice of images in my tweets was found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone."

Lovett started all 13 Mississippi State games in 2019. He recorded 19 total tackles (six solo), with 2.5 tackles per loss and one sack.

Leach left Washington state in early January to replace Joe Moorhead in Mississippi state.