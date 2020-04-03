Missing March Madness: How Dean Smith Cost Me The Chance To See Duke Ruin UNLV's Perfection Race

Forgive me if you have heard this story before, but one of the national semifinals that I missed too much was one of the best plays: Duke vs. UNLV, shot by Bobby Hurley, Christian Laettner's free throws and what many consider to be the best uncrowned college basketball team in the history of the game.

As a Sporting News college basketball columnist since November 1995, I've covered every Final Four since Kentucky, UMass, Syracuse, and Mississippi State met in Meadowlands, New Jersey, the following spring. Some of which I covered as part of a team, some on my own. In all cases, I have done my best to be able to see all of both games.

To that end, it is important to understand that when the first ends, there is less than half an hour before the second begins, and press conferences and locker rooms take time to begin. So it's a challenge.

In 1991, he was covering for The Pittsburgh Press. The economy was in recession then, and the press was going to spend covering the last four in Indy. I offered to pay my own expenses if my coverage of the event counted as work days. We agreed. As a result, I felt a bit of creative freedom, and my plan was simply to compose a story as the first North Carolina-Kansas semifinal wore on, what we call "running writing," with a few quotes and an added bonus at the end. That would allow me to be on site to see all of Duke-UNLV.

Then Hall of Fame member Dean Smith was kicked out of the game.

That was a great story, and it had to be covered in its entirety. I didn't finish reporting on that until the game was over, and I had to write Smith's expulsion story while playing a lot of Devils-Rebels.

I really missed Duke-UNLV. This was my opportunity to do a restructuring.

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 1 UNLV, National Semifinals, 1991

Why I missed it: Because Dean Smith was expelled from the first semifinal

What I was missing: Too much of one of the legendary NCAA Tournament games, with UNLV's reigning national champions, his undefeated record and what would become the first repeated NCAA champion since the UCLA dynasty

Date: March 30, 1991

Site: Hoosier Dome, Indianapolis

Rules at the moment: 45-second trigger clock; 3-point line set at 19 feet, 9 inches; no restricted area for blocked / loaded calls

Coaches: Jerry Tarkanian (UNLV), Mike Krzyzewski (Duke)

Announcers: Jim Nantz, voice of the tournament since 1991, and Billy Packer, host of Final Four for more than three decades.

If you look at the first possessions, you can see that Smith robbed almost every sports reporter in the building of the opportunity to cover the entire game. Press the row is almost empty! For a game involving an undefeated team! Only a legend could achieve this.

And, oh man, what it cost us all right now.

The first half represented 20 of those most dazzling basketball minutes I've ever seen, well, now, anyway, in the 32 NCAA tournaments I've covered. That first half is there with Kansas-Oklahoma's opening 20 in 1988, Arizona-Wisconsin's second half 2014 and Purdue-Virginia's second half last season.

Christian Laettner and Grant Hill were so outstanding early that UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian ended up abandoning his preferred man-to-man defense and playing most of the game in the "Amoeba,quot; zone, a hybrid of a 2-3 zone confrontation and Dick Bennett's line defense that emphasized the length and dynamism of the rebels.

With Duke ahead, 15-6, Tarkanian yelled at his players in a timeout. His words, according to CBS reporter Lesley Visser: "What are we doing? We are playing as if we are afraid of them!"

It didn't really matter what defense the rebels played before halftime. Laettner tore it apart, independently. He scored 20 points before the break, but UNLV crushed the Blue Devils so much on the offensive boards that he was able to enter the second half with a 43-41 lead.

Nantz and Packer talked a lot, then, about how some teams that season had hung out with the Rebels for part of the game, but no one could until the end. Seton Hall, in particular, lost three points in the Western Region final, but ended up losing by a dozen. Duke showed immediately, however, that it was in the game to stay.

The Devils ran a beautiful pick-and-roll that involved Laettner and Hurley to tie him up, and then Hill managed to get UNLV center George Ackles to drop his feet on a bogus internal bomb, pulled out Ackles' fourth foul and converted for a 3-point play that made it 48-all. When Greg Koubek took a pass in the lane and passed it to Hurley for a quick layup that also caused a foul, Duke had a 51-48 lead.

It was evident as the second half progressed that, as much as the stars might matter in the end, Duke was playing much better with his supporting players. Big backup man Crawford Palmer ran a guarded key and pulled out a load. Koubek, the first NCAA basketball player to appear in four Final Fours, cut through the center of the box for a pull-up shot that put Duke ahead, 64-59.

UNLV, on the other hand, received two baffling calls from the Evric Gray forwarding goal, one on each end. He uselessly put his hands on a tray by Greg Anthony that was actually in the basket, and blocked a hook shot by Duke that was going to be way below goal. Those are four points that the rebels could have used.

A five-point deficit was unknown territory for the rebels, but nothing they couldn't handle. When Anderson Hunt attacked on a layup that turned into a 3-point play, they were back in front, 66-65. From there, teams exchanged baskets so frequently that, in the end, there would be 25 leadership changes in the game.

With UNLV playing "Amoeba,quot; within the last six minutes, Hill circled basketball twice as he tried to run before a defender could react. American Larry Johnson converted the first of those into two free throws and a 70-69 lead, and the second drove a quick break that led Anthony to a 74-71 lead foul. After Koubek surprisingly tried a triple on the next trip, which he missed, Anthony thought he saw a lane on the left side and tried to attack. He ran into Duke Brian Davis's wing; That charge was Anthony's fifth personal foul.

The rebels played the rest of the game without their leader and quarterback. It looked like they would be fine when Ackles signaled his own foul with a 76-71 lead, but Hunt made a mistake that Anthony might not have made: he dropped into the zone lane and left Hurley in the clear at point 3 line. Hurley stepped forward and hit a triple to make it 76-74 with 2:12 remaining.

Krzyzewski has since called it the largest shot in Duke basketball history.

Duke had done a brilliant job holding Johnson back and was going to do everything possible to keep him from deciding the game. Hill protected him during the next possession, leaving no way to get the ball for him except throwing it over the defense. Hunt's attempted shot was knocked down over the finish line with five seconds remaining on the shot clock. Ackles, however, seemed unaware of that when he caught the entry pass. He sent it to Hunt beyond the 3-point line, and the shot clock expired.

MORE: What you don't know about the epic title of Arizona vs. Kentucky

Duke executed a brilliant play with Davis cutting along the left baseline and Hill hitting him with a perfect pass; Davis was fouled while scoring and put Duke up 77-76. Johnson fouled with 49.9 seconds remaining and tied it with a free kick. With a five-second differential on the shot clock, Duke struggled to get his shot as close to the end as possible.

But Thomas Hill, with 18 seconds remaining, picked up a lane on the left side. He drove and missed, but the ball bounced off the front edge of where Laettner was, unlocked. Gray fouled him and then made both shots comfortably.

Out of a timeout, without Anthony's option, UNLV reached out to Johnson and made sure his best player had a chance to save the day. He advanced to the right wing, but there he chose to pick up his dribble when he faced Laettner. He pumped pretended, and Laettner closed the gap. Johnson then handed the ball to Hunt, who was not in an excellent position to get a comfortable shot. He forced a triple, and bounced off the edge.

Krzyzewski tried to calm his players down by celebrating with the idea that they still had one more game to win. It was once they definitely didn't listen to him.

Hurley jumped onto the back of big backup man Clay Buckley and rode him out of the Hoosier Dome court. Duke had beaten the unbeatable team. The demons were not going to miss the joy of that moment.

Final score: Duke 79, UNLV 77