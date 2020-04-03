Minnesota coronavirus: push to complete health care directives amid pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is a difficult subject to think about, but health experts are reminding people that this pandemic is the time to make sure that their documentation is in order so that their final wishes are fulfilled.

Up News Info spoke to Paula Johns, a Twin Cities Registered Nurse and Death Investigator who teaches a class called "Final Check List."

Johns has noticed more interest in completing advance directives, also known as living wills or health care directives. She says the directives should include naming someone who knows your medical history and who will defend you.

In Minnesota, they can be written anywhere, as long as they are signed by two people and by yourself. A notary is not necessary.

Johns points to statistics that show that only 10% of people have them, and it only takes two hours to complete them.

"I think it is a very important topic and something that I am very sorry for, especially with the years of experience I have heard working in the emergency room and ICU, and currently with my job as a death investigator," Johns said. "It is very sad when people look and leave," I don't know what to do. "

Mayo Clinic has a workbook available for anyone to complete, whether they are patient or not. Here are two other sources:

A Mayo Clinic Advanced Health Care Directive Form

A "power of attorney,quot; form