Minnesota coronavirus: four inmates at Moose Lake correctional facility test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

Four inmates at the Moose Lake correctional facility in Minnesota tested positive for COVID-19.

In the 11 state prisons, a total of 31 inmates have been examined. Of these, 20 have been confirmed as negative and four are still awaiting results.

The first inmate at Moose Lake tested positive on March 30, along with a staff member from the Red Wing Correctional Facility. Since then, a Red Wing inmate has been screened and confirmed negative. Seven inmates have been screened at Moose Lake.

Other inmate facilities that have been evaluated include St. Cloud, Lino Lakes, Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Shakopee and Faribault.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, two days after the first inmate in Moose Lake tested positive for COVID-19, they began distributing reusable cotton masks to facilities in Moose Lake and Willow River. The surgical-style barrier masks were distributed to the rest of the staff and inmates on April 2.

Inside the prison, the guards are implementing modified schedules to allow social distancing. This includes changing hours for dial-up, recreation, education, and therapeutic programming.

When asked if people incarcerated with pre-existing medical conditions or near release dates would be considered for early release, the DOC said that "the Commissioner has the authority to grant conditional medical release and grant work release status to those who qualify He is actively considering how he can exercise that authority in a way that protects communities but also helps minimize risk for those who are incarcerated. "

All in-person visits have been suspended for family and friends of inmates.