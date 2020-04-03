%MINIFYHTMLb8faecbe829bd0e0f7acd9b690af130511% %MINIFYHTMLb8faecbe829bd0e0f7acd9b690af130512%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The cost of COVID-19 in the economy and society is still developing. However, the recession that was created in another area is being celebrated. The amount of air pollution in cities around the world has decreased significantly.

It is also something we are seeing in Minnesota.

%MINIFYHTMLb8faecbe829bd0e0f7acd9b690af130513% %MINIFYHTMLb8faecbe829bd0e0f7acd9b690af130514%

"It originally started in China … they noticed with the nitrogen dioxide emissions that the levels were significantly lower than the year before," said XXXXXXXX. “And now you are seeing similar situations in Italy; they had a fall in northern Italy, quite dramatically. "

%MINIFYHTMLb8faecbe829bd0e0f7acd9b690af130515% %MINIFYHTMLb8faecbe829bd0e0f7acd9b690af130516%

As painful and disturbing as the past few months have been, the unintended (unexpected, even) consequence of less industry and fewer car trips is a small victory worth noting.

"Based on satellite imagery, we see those declines in nitrogen dioxide pollutants across the state of Minnesota; the target on the Twin Cities is a little more diffuse, "said XXXXXXXXXXX. "Yesterday, with the sunny skies, there was a little less haze than you would normally see."

Lighter skies are a nice thing to see, but cleaner air leads to a longer life. The long-term link between respiratory contamination and health problems, including premature death, was established long ago.

"COVID, since it is a (respiratory) disease, the better health your lungs have as they contract an infection, the more ability your body has to help fight it," said XXXXXXXXX.

Hunter argues that cleaning our air doesn't have to be painful. When asked to respond, respond to anyone who says, “See? All of these air filter solutions require shutting down our entire global economy, "Hunter said next.

Fortunately, we are beyond the point where we have to choose between a good economy and a clean environment. Today, cleaner energy sources, such as wind and solar energy, are less expensive than traditional fossil fuel energy sources, "Hunter said.

While emissions will increase again when life returns to normal, and may even increase for a time, such as after the 2008 financial crisis, there is hope that a few months with cleaner air and clearer skies can incite all of us to aspire to a new normality.

Forest fire smoke also has a major impact on air quality, and the forest fire season begins in June. Large forest fires, such as those that burned in Canada the past two summers, can quickly dirty our air.