Miley Cyrus shaves Cody Simpson's hair in transformation video

There is something Miley Cyrus it can not do?

On Thursday, the "Slide Away,quot; singer helped her boyfriend Cody Simpson shaving your head for a major cause. After deciding it was time to part from his furry blonde locks, the Australian singer recruited Miley to help him raise awareness of ocean conservation. Fortunately for fans, he documented everything on social media with a time lapse video.

"Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans, I say!" he captioned his post. Starting with full hair, Cody can be seen sitting patiently while Bright-minded the presenter of the talk show enthusiastically grabbed a pair of scissors and went to town. As the video progressed, the long waves of the "Golden Thing,quot; singer fell slowly to the ground until nothing was left.

When it was time to cut the buzz, Miley handed things over to a friend, who cleaned everything up and honed Cody's edges.