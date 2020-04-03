Miley Cyrus shaves Cody Simpson's hair in transformation video

There is something Miley Cyrus it can not do?
On Thursday, the "Slide Away,quot; singer helped her boyfriend Cody Simpson shaving your head for a major cause. After deciding it was time to part from his furry blonde locks, the Australian singer recruited Miley to help him raise awareness of ocean conservation. Fortunately for fans, he documented everything on social media with a time lapse video.
"Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans, I say!" he captioned his post. Starting with full hair, Cody can be seen sitting patiently while Bright-minded the presenter of the talk show enthusiastically grabbed a pair of scissors and went to town. As the video progressed, the long waves of the "Golden Thing,quot; singer fell slowly to the ground until nothing was left.
When it was time to cut the buzz, Miley handed things over to a friend, who cleaned everything up and honed Cody's edges.
After posting his hair transformation video to Instagram, the "Home To Mama,quot; singer received a greeting from 4ocean, who is struggling to clean up the oceans and shorelines as he battles the ocean plastic crisis. The foundation's official Instagram account commented, "Now that's good news for a good cause! It looks cool @codysimpson !!!"
Excited to show off his new hair, Cody shared a selfie in his Stories and proudly debuted his haircut. On the other side of the image, he wrote: "Give it a buzz #cleancutsforcleanoceans @surfrider @undp @ 4ocean @globalgreen."
Thursday turned out to be an eventful day for the couple. After cutting his hair, Cody joined Miley in Bright-minded and he treated fans to a poetry read from his next book Prince neptune, which will be available on April 7.
"In the old night, she flies once more to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there, but I fall short because I can't breathe so high in the radiant skies where she stays," she read to the "Mother's Daughter." " "singer." I can only admire her from below, humble, star-eyed poet with the desire for what is most beautiful. And she is the most beautiful. All the others sleep in the winter forests, but she is the one who swims in the sun and does not burn. "
In love with the words of her love, she sprouted on her poem, calling him "the most beautiful,quot;.
%MINIFYHTMLc419cd0959b66ee50c0ae2d3af09319513%%MINIFYHTMLc419cd0959b66ee50c0ae2d3af09319514%