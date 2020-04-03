Miley Cyrus shaves Cody Simpson's boyfriend's hair – again

Page Six picked up on a Miley Cyrus social media post recently in which the pop star was cutting her boyfriend's hair. Miley, after her split with Liam Hemsworth over the summer of last year, began her relationship with Cody Simpson.

Last Thursday, Page Six reported, the 27-year-old pop star gave her man a new buzz. The couple is currently staying in isolation in their home due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spread worldwide and has blocked major cities.

According to page six, it is possible that Cyrus was simply the one who started working on his hair, but then a professional came in to finish the rest. Fans of the couple know that she also cut his hair in February.

Not long after, Simpson was one of her guests on Cyrus' live show on Instagram called Bright Minded. Simpson read a poem for Cyrus that comes from his new book. Cody and Miley have been dating for about six months.

As noted above, prior to her romance with Cody, Miley married Liam Hemsworth, but her romance ended abruptly. Earlier this year, Nick Markus reported that the breakup still has Liam quite upset.

According to Markus, a source who spoke to HollywoodLife claimed that Liam was still quite depressed about breaking up with Miley and that he "missed her very much." That being said, though, Liam is much happier now, but he's still getting used to it.

Some reports suggest that Liam and Miley weren't a great couple anyway, considering Cyrus' lifestyle and opinions. The source added that as Liam grew older and older, he realized that his marriage would never fit the mold he expected.

Liam expected a traditional marriage, but that was not what Miley liked. Furthermore, the source explained that Liam and Miley's family was diametrically opposite to each other in every way.

Ad

Cyrus, of course, is the daughter of Billie Ray Cyrus, who has been an artist for decades.



Post views:

1