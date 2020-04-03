Miley Cyrus partners with MAC Cosmetics for a $ 10 million donation to 250 local organizations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Miley Cyrus and MAC Cosmetics have announced that they are partnering to allocate $ 10 million from the brand's annual Viva Glam campaign to 250 local organizations located in the areas most affected by COVID-19.

The 27 year old Wrecking ball singer confirmed the news of the collaboration in his series of social networks Bright Mind: Live with Miley Cyrus. Organizations that intend to donate to provide services such as food delivery, treatment of patients, and dissemination of information on how to medicate and treat coronavirus.

Miley Cyrus and MAC Announce $ 10 Million Donation Through Viva Glam Campaign for Pandemic Relief https://t.co/ReUdIvloJa – GEH 🌻🦋💖🌻 (@Shefani_Gwake) April 3, 2020

Cyrus, a former spokesperson for the makeup brand, released a statement about her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics to help COVID-19 victims and those on the front line.

"I am very proud to have been chosen to announce the efforts of MAC Cosmetics, because MAC Viva Glam has a special place in my heart," said Cyrus. "I was an ambassador for Viva Glam in 2015 and had the opportunity to volunteer at LGBTQ LA, which is one of the mac viva glam recipients who will get these funds."

Cyrus added that the Viva Glam charity effort is made possible by people who support the MAC community and purchase a VIVA Glam lipstick. She revealed that 100 percent of the proceeds from those purchases will go to local organizations.

The singer told her fans that they could get involved by buying any current shade of the current Viva Glam lipstick. Or, fans have the option to send a virtual kiss to those on the front line via Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #vivaglam.

According to The Daily Mail, MAC Cosmetics' annual Viva Glam campaign started in 1994 to help combat the AIDS epidemic. As of Thursday, April 2, the total number of deaths in the United States due to COVID-19 is 5,862, with more than 241,000 cases.

The virus has impacted various celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andy Cohen, Idris Elba, and Prince Charles. Others who tested positive for COVID-19 include Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan and singer Placido Domingo. Earlier this week, Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger died of complications from the coronavirus.

Ad

As for Miley Cyrus, on Friday she met up with fellow Disney star Selena Gomez at her Bright-minded web series



Post views:

two