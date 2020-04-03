Miley Cyrus becomes real about why she's "in" Cody Simpson after he read his love poem

%MINIFYHTML20183b7c95a20479dfd666e621da9ff811% %MINIFYHTML20183b7c95a20479dfd666e621da9ff812%

Instagram

During his last live show on Instagram, & # 39; Bright Minded & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39; He is driven mad by her singing boyfriend as she reads him a poem from his upcoming book & # 39; Prince Neptune & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus has clearly fallen head over heels for Cody Simpson. After listening to her singing boyfriend read a love poem to her during a live Instagram feed, "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker opened up to fans about the real reason she is "in love" with him. .

On Thursday, April 2, Cody joined Miley for the latest episode of "Bright Minded." During her appearance, the 27-year-old singer was introduced by the "Pretty Brown Eyes" singer with a reading from a poem taken from her book, "Prince Neptune," to be released on April 7.

%MINIFYHTML20183b7c95a20479dfd666e621da9ff813% %MINIFYHTML20183b7c95a20479dfd666e621da9ff814%

"In the old night, fly once more home to the stars," read Cody. "I try to chase her there, but I fall short because I can't breathe so high in the radiant skies where she stays. I can only admire her from below, humble poet, with starry eyes, with the desire for what is most beautiful."

%MINIFYHTML20183b7c95a20479dfd666e621da9ff815% %MINIFYHTML20183b7c95a20479dfd666e621da9ff816%

"And she's very beautiful. Everyone else …" continued the Australian singer before Miley intervened, "BABE!" He, however, continued to deliver the final part of his romantic poem, "… sleeps in the winter woods, but she is the one who swims in the sun and does not burn."

When the 23-year-old musician finished, the former "Hannah Montana"Star again exclaimed," BAAAABE. "Seeing her poem confused, she asked," I'm scared! I am the most beautiful? To which, he replied, "You are the most beautiful, baby," which prompted her to say, "I love you, you look so cute."

After her boyfriend ended their live connection, the ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth He turned to fans to jokingly say, "He's the only one who hung up on me first." However, she was quick to add, "That's why I like this guy. You know? That's what I need."

<br />

Viewers were soon treated to Cody's unexpected in-person appearance. After he appeared alongside Miley, the winner of "The masked singer Australia "introduced himself as" the first guest I had on my couch. "The lovebirds proceeded to sing a version of Daniel Johnston"True love will find you in the end."

Cody Simpson celebrates a milestone in his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Prior to her appearance on Instagram Live, Cody marked a six-month milestone in her relationship with Miley by honoring her in Instagram history. He uploaded a photo of her and added a caption that said: "6 months with you are worth a lifetime with anyone else. I love you."