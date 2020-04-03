Mike Leach apologizes for an & # 39; offensive & # 39; tweet which included a rope image

Mike Leach often posts strange memes to his Twitter account, but his tweet on Wednesday annoyed many people.

The Mississippi state freshman coach tweeted a meme about the coronavirus quarantine. The meme showed a black and white photo of a woman weaving a rope with the caption: "After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit a scarf for her."


Leach's Mississippi state players themselves seemed upset by the tweet. Erroll Thompson, who was captain of the team in 2019, responded with a thoughtful-faced emoji (before deleting it). Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and defensive end Kobe Jones responded to Leach's tweets with "WTF,quot; and "he stumbled."

Margaret A. Hagerman, a Mississippi state professor (who has since logged into a private Twitter account), explained why the tweet was problematic.

From the Clarion-Ledger:

Margaret A. Hagerman, an assistant professor of sociology at MSU who received a doctorate from Emory University in 2014, went much deeper in her response to Leach's tweet.

She said the lynching "jokes,quot; are incredibly offensive anywhere "and,quot; especially in Mississippi. "She also suggested that Leach remove the tweet and visit the National Monument for Peace and Justice to learn about,quot; this brutal story. "

Leach finally removed the tweet and offered an apology the next day.

This is not the first time that Leach has been criticized for something he has posted on Twitter. In February, he ended up deleting the tweets he sent about Mitt Romney. In 2018, he tweeted a fake video of President Barack Obama that USA Today reports cost his school $ 1.6 million.

