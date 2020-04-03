Mike Johnson flirts with single producer Julie LaPlaca

Does Mike Johnson has his eyes on some of The Bachelor?
the Bachelorette party alum is raising his eyebrows after leaving a flirtatious comment on Single producer Julie LaPlacaThe latest Instagram post, fueling speculation that the couple could be an item.
Resting on a furry white blanket and showing off her beautiful wavy locks, Julie can be seen grinning at the camera in her Instagram photo, which she captioned, "Me, all day every day right now." Naturally, such a shocking shot warranted several adoration comments, but it was Mike who stood out.
"Damn it! Are you a producer or the future bachelorette party," she wrote, adding a pink emoji. After seeing her comment, Julie replied: "@ mikejohnson1_ and I heard that you are now the bachelor." Keeping things flirtatious and cryptic, he replied: "@julielaplaca lmfao yesterday alone,quot;.
This is not the first time that Julie has been romantically linked to a Bachelor Nation member.
Earlier this month, he was rumored to be dating Peter Weber after fans thought they saw the fan-favorite driver in one of their posts on New Year's Eve. Once the news of her alleged love emerged, she turned to social media to clarify the story.
"Yes, that was @pilot_pete in the brown jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight," Julie captioned a photo from her New Year's Eve festivities, sparking speculation. "But whoever ends up as their co-pilot for life is a lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold."
Shortly after Julia closed the romance rumors, Single franchise host Chris Harrison he denied them too. "We can say categorically that it's a big no," he said. "Julie is the producer. Nothing there."
For his part, Mike has been linked to various celebrities since his time on the hit ABC show. In September, a source told E! News you started to see Demi lovato after flirting with her through social media. The informant shared, "They seem to have a lot in common and just enjoy getting to know each other."
Once their romance failed, Mike decided to fire his shot with Keke Palmer weeks later during his visit to Strahan, Sara and Keke. After the Hustlers Star tried to ask more about his date with Demi, to which he replied: "I made a mistake. I don't like going out in public. But if I were to ask you if we could have a date in public …" Clearly surprised, Keke was he covered his face with his interview card and created a meme-worthy moment.
