Michelle Pfeiffer feels sentimental about the loss of her children amid the closure of the coronavirus

Self-isolated in Los Angeles, the actress of & # 39; Maleficent: the mistress of evil & # 39; She shares a memento photo dedicated to her family, as she admits to dealing with separation issues.

Michelle Pfeiffer she misses her children as the coronavirus lockup rumbles.

The movie star, who is isolating herself in Los Angeles, visited Instagram on Wednesday (April 1) to share a picture of her 1994 pregnancy when she spoke about being separated from her children.

The 61-year-old woman dedicated the recoil shot to her family, noting that she is struggling with separation problems because her son John and daughter Claudia cannot be with her.

"#TBT (flashback Thursday). 1994. I wondered. Like many, I missed my children and wished they were here with me," says the sentimental photo Pfeiffer.

The actress shares with John "Big Little Lies"Screenwriter David E. Kelley.

Pfeiffer's post caught the attention of famous friends like Naomi Campbell, who commented: "Authentic beauty", and Selma Blair, who expressed his empathy, writing: "The real deal. I wish they were with you too."