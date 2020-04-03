Maybe the loss of Kevin Durant in the Players Tournament will help eliminate the big mistake & # 39; NBA 2K & # 39;

Let's be honest: "NBA 2K20,quot; is far from being a perfect game. Servers tend to crash, animations are weird, and gameplay isn't quite as smooth. But fans were excited to see their favorite NBA stars come together (online, in a social distancing friendly way) to play Friday in the Players Tournament.

The event provided great entertainment, but unfortunately some of them were overshadowed by the game's mistake, especially in the first matchup, in which No. 1 Kevin Durant (Clippers) was upset by No. 16 Derrick Jones. Jr. (Bucks).

One of Durant's biggest struggles was trying to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo in transition, an issue with which the entire "2K,quot; community is very familiar.

This was not even the first time that Durant complained about the transition defense in "2K,quot;. He tweeted in February that it was "the most frustrating thing in (his) life,quot; at the time.

2k transition defense is the most frustrating thing in my life right now. – Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) February 22, 2020

This guy's Achilles is broken and somehow less frustrating than 2K's transition defense; That should tell you how bad this year is. https://t.co/9uRg8TVPYL – William Hendrix (@SpecificNY) February 22, 2020

Durant could have a bad rap with some fans due to his choice to join the 73-win Warriors after losing a 3-1 lead to the Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference finals, along with the fact that They caught using burner accounts on Twitter and Instagram. But they can be related to his frustration with the transition defense in "2K,quot;.

"The transition defense here is HORRIBLE,quot; -Kevin Durant -literally everyone who has played 2K – kai sotto fan acct. (@NekiasNBA) April 4, 2020

Ok, I appreciate the drills they are doing at home for the young hoopers during quarantine, but can you please cut down to 30-something video games and complain about everything? Much more related content for me – Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh …. (@DragonflyJonez) April 4, 2020

Fans have been worrying about that part of the game for years, but with Durant voicing similar complaints, there may be a chance that 2K Sports will finally do something about it.