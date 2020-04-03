Matthew Broderick's sister & # 39; feels bad & # 39; for & # 39; receive preferential treatment & # 39; when fighting COVID-19

https://morristowngreen.com/

Janet Broderick, pastor of All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, admits that doctors treated her differently when they discovered she was related to Sarah Jessica Parker's husband.

Treating Doctors Matthew BroderickJanet Broderick's sister for coronavirus treated her differently when they discovered she was related to the Broadway star, the pastor said.

Janet was hospitalized last month after falling ill with the Covid-19 virus. While now back home after recovering from the illness, she spoke about her experience in an interview with New York magazine, admitting that although her doctor did not know or care about her famous brother, things changed when she came. to the emergency. room in Beverly Hills.

"As soon as I was able to contact the boy from the hospital who knew who Matthew was, they gave me the name of the head of the emergency room," he said. "Well, trust me, the people I've spent my entire life working in Jersey City would never have been given the name of the head of the emergency room. If they had been, they would have been ignored."

When asked if she believed she had been given preferential treatment for being the famous actor's sister, Janet replied, "Yes, but I feel bad for saying that."

"I think I am absolute proof that this system is completely corrupt," he added.

Janet now hopes that the health crisis "will make us look in some way at how we handle medicine in this country."

Reflecting on her symptoms with the virus, Janet explained that she began to feel ill in early March, when she began to have swollen glands and pain. When she developed a dry cough and "cloudiness," she went to the hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia, while being tested for a coronavirus that would later be positive.

At the height of her battle with the disease, Janet was given a breathing tube and her temperature reached a staggering 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I was very, very sick," she said. "I realized I was in big trouble."

Janet attributes her recovery to her faith and the number of prayers she received from her parish and the closest and dearest, adding: "That is what happens in being in a community like the church, just being part of a whole and knowing you're connected. It seems to be very healthy, truly healthy. "