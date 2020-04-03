Massachusetts restaurants can now sell wine and beer to go during the pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLb0f4ea8703efda43c5c7225cb0b94bf376%

Due to restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Massachusetts restaurants will only be able to offer takeout or delivery for at least another month, if not longer.

However, starting this weekend, residents can add a bottle of wine or beer to their order.

Governor Charlie Baker signed a municipal aid bill on Friday afternoon that, among other things, allows restaurants and bars licensed to sell alcohol to offer wine and beer to take away and deliver while the state of emergency COVID-19 remain current. .

Local breweries have already been offering home pickup and delivery service during the pandemic, but the new law means any establishment where diners can grab a draft beer or bottle of wine with dinner can also provide those food options. to go, with some conditions.

First, the new law only applies to wine and malt beverages (i.e. beer), and excludes hard alcohol. Sorry, there are no margaritas to take away or shots at home.

Second, takeaway alcohol purchases should be made with at least some type of food; you can't just order a bottle of beer or wine.

Third, they must be sold in a sealed container. And the wine has to be in its original bottle.

There are also quantity limits. The maximum amount of wine per take-away order is 1.5 liters, or two bottles. Meanwhile, the maximum amount of beer is 192 ounces, which equals 12 pints or 16 12-ounce cans.

The law also says that take-out orders, including alcohol, cannot be sold after midnight, unlike the closing hours of bars at 2 a.m. of the state.

And finally, legal age laws obviously still apply. Especially for delivery, the law requires establishments to verify that the recipient of the order is at least 21 years old, in the same way that they would verify the identification of a customer at the bar.

With nationwide eating bans in response to the coronavirus, a growing number of other states have also moved to temporarily allow restaurants to deliver alcohol as a lifeline to the affected industry. In a recent Boston Globe Opinion piece, chef Jody Adams and BevNet editor-in-chief Jeff Klineman wrote that beer, wine and spirits sales generally account for 30 to 50 percent of a restaurant's revenue.

Nationwide, sales of alcohol in supermarkets and liquor stores, which remain an essential business in Massachusetts, have increased during the first days of the outbreak.

After limiting take-out and delivery restaurants on March 15 (and recently extended the order to at least May 4), Baker first proposed allowing the sale of take-away wine and beer as part of a bill on March 24th. Restaurant industry groups had also advocated moving. Even if it is not a silver bullet, they hope it can make a significant difference for at least some companies.

"It's a life preserver launched to help the drowning neighbor," Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, told Boston.com.