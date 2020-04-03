Marvel Star criticizes Andrew Yang for calling Asian-Americans to show & # 39; Americanity & # 39; in the middle of a pandemic

%MINIFYHTML5ecd029e5c1b0588a15ad8026089c16675%

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings & # 39; Simu Liu criticizes the former United States presidential candidate for urging Asian-Americans to wear & # 39; red white and blue & # 39; in the midst of the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Marvel actor Simu Liu collided with the former US presidential candidate. USA Andrew Yang about his call on Asian citizens to show their "American" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old, who was born in China and raised in Canada, appears in the next movie. "Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsHe went to Twitter on Thursday, April 2, 2020 after Yang urged Asian-Americans to "wear red, white, and blue."

"Asian Americans must embrace and show our American attitude like never before," Yang wrote in a Washington Post article. "We need to step up, help our neighbors, donate equipment, vote, wear red, white and blue, volunteer, fund aid organizations and do everything in our power to accelerate the end of this crisis."

"We must show without question that we are Americans that we will do our part for our country in this time of need. Show that we are part of the solution."

However, "Kim's convenienceStar Liu was less than impressed with the politician's comments, sharing online: "That's a no for me, buddy."

"At a time when the Asian diaspora around the world is experiencing massive racism and discrimination, @AndrewYang basically just told us to eat it, eat a cheeseburger, and buy a US flag. Our community unequivocally rejects this piece." .

Then he added: "Clarifying tweet: I wholeheartedly support the idea that all of us (humans) take a step forward in this time of crisis and do our part. However, Andrew's angle is terribly wrong and dull. I know that it can and will do better in the future. "

Media figures, including the American leader Donald trump have been criticized for their rhetoric around the global health crisis, after the President referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus" and the "Kung flu," apparently referring to the city of Wuhan, China, where The outbreak began in December 2019.