Married to Medicine Stars Talk Coronavirus from the front

When it comes to the coronavirus, the Married to medicine The cast has a front row seat for this pandemic.
As healthcare workers around the world try to provide the best care for thousands of sick patients, some familiar faces of Bravo are doing their part to save the lives of Atlanta residents infected with COVID-19.
"As an emergency physical exam, I would like Americans to take the CDC's recommendations to isolate themselves socially very seriously." Dr. Eugene Harris explained to E! Exclusive news. "Many Americans will not be seriously affected by the coronavirus directly from a medical point of view, but they will often pose an extreme risk to other people in the community who have a weak immune system … I want people to take this seriously "
by Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her husband Dr. Scott MetcalfeThey can't help but feel uncomfortable with what's to come.
"I am absolutely working longer hours and so is my husband, and we put ourselves in danger every day that we are at work," shared Dr. Contessa. "I don't think, except when we were at war in Iraq and Afghanistan while in the Navy, I have seen healthcare workers as fearful as our patients, because at any time a doctor can become a patient."
Get more perspective on Bravo's Coronavirus Married to medicine issued below.
Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Damon Kimes
Although Dr. Heavenly has had to close her office for any non-emergency procedure, the famous dentist still sees postoperative patients who need follow-up, as well as emergencies like dental absences. As for her husband, Dr. Damon is grateful to have a business that does not have to close. "We have increased our personal protection measures and have spent almost twice as much time cleaning and disinfecting the office," Dr. Heavenly explained. "Our patients are grateful that we have changed the measures to meet their needs." The couple urges Americans to stay home. And while hospitals absolutely need supplies, there is also a need for all workers, including Dr. Damon, who specializes in pain, family addiction, and emergency medicine.
"We want Americans to know that the front line extends beyond hospitals. Of course, emergency departments and intensive care units deserve the most support, but N95 masks are needed for all healthcare workers." Dr. Heavenly shared. "We need protection. If you have unopened N95 masks or their equivalent, make a donation to your local hospital and medical offices."
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe
Like many parents today, Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott are doing their best to balance work and family. "Scott and I were asked to put medicine first and I felt really guilty for not following our children's school work," shared Dr. Contessa. "(Parents) will have to reduce the slack a bit … Rest assured that the home is the best place for them right now."
According to Dr. Contessa, the pandemic has made her even more passionate about public health and about becoming a general surgeon someday. "I am honored to be a doctor and to have the opportunity to serve patients during this crisis," he explained. "Praise Dr. Jerome Adams Y Dr. Anthony Fauci for his medical leadership. "
At the same time, the Bravo star believes the data they gave us was "inaccurate," leaving some completely misinformed and unprepared for the crisis. "We were told before this started that young people were relatively free. However, this virus affects everyone," explained Dr. Contessa. "We really need to take these precautions seriously, especially when it comes to insulation, because we've seen people in their 20s and 30s with fans and even dying from COVID-19."
Dr. Eugene Harris and Toya Bush-Harris
Like many doctors, Dr. Eugene has a new routine to leave the hospital and return home. "Now I have to take off my clothes in the garage and Lysol my bags before going home," he shared with E! News. "We have never washed our hands so much."
Dr. Eugene and Toya want to "normalize,quot; the daily life of their children so that they do not "live in fear,quot;. "This has been a very difficult time. We are taking on the role of elementary school teachers in trying to entertain Ashton and Avery day by day," he explained. "On a brighter note, we have played many family games, learned a lot about our children's needs when it comes to certain subjects at school, and have great meals together. These memories are priceless and give us more to look toward. future. "
And as hospitals continue to have daily meetings and CDC updates on best practices, Dr. Eugene has a message of hope during the chaos. "I think Americans are learning to be kinder to each other and families are getting closer, so if there's a silver lining, I think that's it."
Catching up on the past Married to medicine episodes online now.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
%MINIFYHTMLf271167520ffdf921daa39d56dbc137613%