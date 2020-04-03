Married to Medicine Stars Talk Coronavirus from the front

When it comes to the coronavirus, the Married to medicine The cast has a front row seat for this pandemic.

As healthcare workers around the world try to provide the best care for thousands of sick patients, some familiar faces of Bravo are doing their part to save the lives of Atlanta residents infected with COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTMLf271167520ffdf921daa39d56dbc137611% %MINIFYHTMLf271167520ffdf921daa39d56dbc137612%

"As an emergency physical exam, I would like Americans to take the CDC's recommendations to isolate themselves socially very seriously." Dr. Eugene Harris explained to E! Exclusive news. "Many Americans will not be seriously affected by the coronavirus directly from a medical point of view, but they will often pose an extreme risk to other people in the community who have a weak immune system … I want people to take this seriously "

by Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her husband Dr. Scott MetcalfeThey can't help but feel uncomfortable with what's to come.

"I am absolutely working longer hours and so is my husband, and we put ourselves in danger every day that we are at work," shared Dr. Contessa. "I don't think, except when we were at war in Iraq and Afghanistan while in the Navy, I have seen healthcare workers as fearful as our patients, because at any time a doctor can become a patient."