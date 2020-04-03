Mariska Hargitay welcomes Chris Meloni, home of law and order

Elliot Stabler returns home.
Christopher Meloni is going back to the Law pull out with a new series with Stabler leading the NYPD's organized crime task force. Meloni left Law and order: SVU after season 12. SVU, now in its 21st season of history, has remained anchored by Mariska Hargitay since then.
Hargitay visited Instagram to welcome her former partner, and to wish him a happy birthday.
"Happy birthday @chris_meloni Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler," he wrote in the photo of the two laughing on the set of SVU. Hargitay included the hashtags, #ItsBeenAWhile #MissedYou #ElliotStabler.
Meloni replied: "Saddle up, gurl, we are going again (TY) and TY for BD's wishes."
When Meloni left the show, SVU explained that Stabler decided to withdraw, without telling Benson from Hargitay, after a shootout on the premises. Benson and Stabler were partners in the series from the beginning. His association had legions of devoted fans, some of whom refused to watch the show without Stabler in the series. While the Meloni show will be separated from Law and order: SVU, will be set and filmed in New York, so viewers can look forward to seeing Benson and Stabler together once again.
Meloni participated in The Paley Center salutes Law and Order: SVU, a special dedicated to making the show the highest-rated American drama on primetime in history. During his interview, Meloni said of Benson and Stabler's relationship: "It has always been a big part of our relationship and I think it is part of the success of the show."
"She and I got along right from the start," she said of working with Hargitay.
Hargitay described their onscreen association as "instant ease, chemistry, confidence, comfort."
In addition to Meloni, Hargitay has said goodbye to many co-stars over the years.
"It was really difficult. It was very difficult to see people leave and painful and terrifying. I didn't want them to leave," he said. "It is life. One door closes and another opens. People come into our lives and then leave their lives. You feel all that and it is a lot to feel and keep going. Keep going."
Law and order: SVU Season 21 will end early due to production shutdown related to the spread of the coronavirus. The finale is now dated Thursday, April 23 at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML89391a6f32732d55226adc072595d61e13%%MINIFYHTML89391a6f32732d55226adc072595d61e14%