Mariska Hargitay welcomes Chris Meloni, home of law and order

Elliot Stabler returns home.

Christopher Meloni is going back to the Law pull out with a new series with Stabler leading the NYPD's organized crime task force. Meloni left Law and order: SVU after season 12. SVU, now in its 21st season of history, has remained anchored by Mariska Hargitay since then.

Hargitay visited Instagram to welcome her former partner, and to wish him a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday @chris_meloni Congratulations and welcome home Elliot Stabler," he wrote in the photo of the two laughing on the set of SVU. Hargitay included the hashtags, #ItsBeenAWhile #MissedYou #ElliotStabler.