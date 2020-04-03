Man, woman found dead in West Covina House fire – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML5b70c675b36b2b9960c8d9f9f268f62411% %MINIFYHTML5b70c675b36b2b9960c8d9f9f268f62412%
WESTERN COVINA (CBSLA) – Two people were found dead inside a burning house in West Covina early Friday.
The fire was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Broadmoore. Firefighters found the house completely engulfed in flames.
Detectives from the West Covina Police Department are on the scene.
Police say a man and woman were found inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. No information was available on their ages or identifications.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.