Man, woman found dead in West Covina House fire – Up News Info Los Angeles

WESTERN COVINA (CBSLA) – Two people were found dead inside a burning house in West Covina early Friday.

The fire was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Broadmoore. Firefighters found the house completely engulfed in flames.

Detectives from the West Covina Police Department are on the scene.

Police say a man and woman were found inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. No information was available on their ages or identifications.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

