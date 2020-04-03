Man uses $ 900 in savings to buy gasoline for more than 50 Detroit nurses – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLe63d5e9d4cb74a92fc422d2a1b16457275%

– A good Samaritan decided to use the $ 900 he had been saving to do something good for Detroit nurses on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Allen Marshall spent Wednesday and Thursday at an Exxon station near Detroit Medical Center with a sign saying "FREE GAS FOR NURSES."

"I just love them and I want them to know that," he told local media.

Marshall reportedly bought gasoline for 50 to 80 people on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

"There are many things to come," he said Thursday at 11 a.m.

Most of the nurses don't come into the store, so they haven't heard their reactions, but people were excited.

"They are happy with that," he said.

Marshall told The Detroit Free Press that he had been saving money to buy a knife sharpening tool. His wife is an essential worker at Blue Cross Blue Shield, the newspaper reported, so he made the draw after leaving her at work.

"Oh my gosh, that's very nice of you," an unidentified nurse told local media. "That is very good. God bless you."

When the money ran out, Marshall turned his sign, which said, "THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO!" He gestured to the passing first responders and workers.

A woman identified only as Alana told local media that she learned of Marshall's good deed and decided to come help. She said that her nephew is a nurse.

“It just kills me every day knowing that he is going to work. I don't know if he could get sick or what will happen, "he said." They are heroes and we must do what we can to support them. "

He bought another $ 200 in gas and can even be seen through a video from the local media that pumps it for some of the nurses.

