Madonna and Bill Gates team up to find cure for coronavirus

The Material Girl teams up with billionaire philanthropist and his wife Melinda Gates to find a vaccine or medication that can treat or prevent Covid-19 amid the global pandemic.

Virgin has joined forces with the tech mogul Bill gates and his wife looking for a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus.

The pop superstar released a statement on Friday, April 3, 2020 revealing that he has partnered with Bill & Philanthropists. Melinda gates Foundation to "find a drug that prevents or treats COVID-19".

"We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families," he said.

"I am very impressed by the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the urgent efforts of COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator to find new or existing medications that can effectively prevent or treat the disease."

"Leveraging the strength and insight of the research community, Accelerator's critical scientific progress will inform how we end this pandemic and avoid the future impact of the virus."

Madonna ended her statement by thanking the doctors and nurses who are putting their own health at risk by treating those who tested positive for the deadly virus.

"I send enormous gratitude and strength to the brave first responders, medical professionals and scientists who protect our communities, those who suffer and the most vulnerable," he added.