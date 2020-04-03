Lyft Offers Free Electronic Scooter Travel to Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19

Lyft will provide free electric scooter rides to essential workers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While most scooter sharing programs in the US USA They have temporarily suspended their operations in response to the pandemic, Lyft still operates scooters in a handful of cities, and the company wants to support the transportation needs of health workers and others in the frontline crisis.

Lyft offers free scooter rides up to April 30, up to 30 minutes long, for first responders, healthcare workers, and transit workers in the following cities: Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Monica, and Washington , DIRECT CURRENT. Employers such as hospitals, clinics, and transit agencies can email Lyft at [email protected] for registration information that they can distribute to staff.

Lyft says it will prioritize the deployment of scooters near local hospitals for health workers. The company continues to disinfect the contact surfaces on scooters every time they are recharged, including the handlebars, brake levers, bells and throttles. The team also sanitizes high-contact surfaces in trucks used to transport scooters at the beginning of each shift.

"Lyft scooters can play a unique role in providing critical transportation to critical frontline workers against COVID-19," said Caroline Samponaro, director of mobility and micromobility at Lyft. "In times of crisis, we know that Lyft can be an essential lifeline, and we are proud to serve first aid, transit and healthcare providers while serving the public."

Previously, the transportation company said it would provide free and discounted passes for shared bikes to essential workers in half a dozen cities. Free or cheap bike and scooter travel is especially helpful as public transportation continues to plummet in most cities, and ride sharing is not considered a safe alternative. In fact, there has been an increase in cycling in New York City, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Of course, Lyft's ridesharing business has plummeted as health officials instruct people to avoid unnecessary travel. The company's travel business has halved in recent weeks, according to Information. Lyft's revenue after paying drivers is likely to be less than $ 150 million a month currently, down from $ 260 million a month in the first quarter of last year, the publication reports. Lyft's rival Uber has also seen a big drop in demand and sales.

Both companies have been criticized for classifying drivers and delivery workers as independent contractors. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote a letter to concert companies asking them to "reclassify their delivery workers as employees, rather than independent contractors, and to ensure that they are provided with a full set of protections and benefits for employees,quot;.