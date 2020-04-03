Luenell apologizes for publicly embarrassing her daughter, but continues with original message

With each passing day, people understand why social estrangement and orders to stay home should be taken more seriously. Comedian Luenel recently revealed that the younger generation is still not on the same page and revealed that he had to kick his own daughter out.

The comedian went to Instagram to explain to fans that she would not risk her health for anyone who thinks they are invincible for this invisible disease, including their flesh and blood.

In an Instagram post, Luenell said: ‘I have to make the best decision for myself and my husband who already has COPD. I'm sure most millennials think we are dramatic and exaggerate because they are not as "awake,quot; as they think they are … Why am I sharing this publicly? Because some of you may also want to think about your children's activities outside your home these days. Millennials don't listen and don't take the proper precautions. This is our LIFE, we are talking about people, especially if you are in a certain age category. I am discouraged but it is what it is. #fukthesekids ’

She came to social media after her Da’nelle Campbell joked about the virus that has proven to be deadliest for people over 60 or with chronic conditions. As a result of her not taking him seriously, Campbell was expelled.

Lu recently explained that she had no idea that her post would go viral and that she and her daughter were shocked with messages as a result.

She did not want the young woman to be hit by the general public.

The 61-year-old woman told Claudia Jordan on her Fox Soul show: ‘So my daughter called me, because I guess when she woke up, people were tagging her. What happened was that he got really, really bad on social media. "How can you do this?" "Tramp to **." Yes, and she had no problem with the quarantine. She had a problem with the post. "

She then referenced the revelation by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes that her son is doing the same.

‘I did it so maybe granny could say," You need to get somewhere and sit like a **. "I see it, though NeNe (leaks) and I'm not a fan of each other, we agree on one thing. She has decided that maybe she also needs to tell her son that he is sitting somewhere. "

She apologized to her daughter, but then kept her word that she would not be welcome in her house until this is over.

Hopefully, the message makes its way to anyone who needs to hear it.



