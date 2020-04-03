Louis Tomlinson delays the dates of the April and May tour about the coronavirus pandemic

Although he was "gutted" by the decision to reschedule his planned concerts, the One Direction member insists that "the health and safety of all my fans and the tour team must come first."

Up News Info –

Louis Tomlinson It has postponed two stages of its ongoing world tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

the Only one direction Students were due to perform in Dubai, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and Japan later this month, before heading to South and Central America in May.

%MINIFYHTML300cdf0f0800bdd18d450c1b5a0f18b111% %MINIFYHTML300cdf0f0800bdd18d450c1b5a0f18b112%

However, on Thursday (April 2) he announced that all his shows until June had been postponed, including concerts in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Mexico. The concerts in Russia and Ukraine that were the last to remain in a truncated European stage were also eliminated.

"Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all my tour dates for April and May 2020 are being rescheduled," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I'm really gutted, but of course, the health and safety of all my fans and the touring team must come first. I will announce the new dates very soon. Stay safe, Louis x."

<br />

Hitmaker "Steal My Girl" 's tour was his first solo, but it stopped abruptly due to the growing health crisis caused by the virus, Covid-19, after two shows in Spain. He later rescheduled a series of European dates as the disease began to spread.

If the Coronavirus allows it, Louis's tour is scheduled to restart in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 9.