Lots of economic consequences, global cases exceed one million

NEW YORK (AP) – The coronavirus outbreak has left 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, the fastest and most surprising collapse of the U.S. job market, and economists warn that unemployment could reach unseen levels since the Depression, since economic damage accumulates worldwide.

The grim news on Thursday, a record 6.6 million new jobless claims above last week's record 3.3 million, came as competition for scarce fans, masks and other protective gear seemed to grow more desperately and deaths rose at an alarming rate in Italy. Spain and New York, the nation's deadliest hot spot, with nearly 2,400 lives lost.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed infections reached another bleak milestone: 1 million, with more than 50,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. But the true numbers are believed to be much higher, due to a paucity of evidence, many minor unreported cases, and suspicions that some countries are covering up the extent of their outbreaks.

The mounting economic consequences almost certainly signal the start of a global recession, with job losses likely to overshadow those of the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

"My anxiety is skyrocketing right now, not knowing what's going to happen," said Laura Wieder, fired from her job running a now-closed sports bar in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

According to the Associated Press survey, about half of all working Americans report some type of loss of income that affects them or a member of their household due to the epidemic, and poor and untitled people College students have a special chance of losing a job -NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

With more than 240,000 people infected in the US. USA And the number of fatalities exceeding 5,800, sobering preparations were being made. The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked the Pentagon for 100,000 body bags due to the possibility that funeral homes would be overwhelmed, the military said.

The Democratic Party delayed its nomination convention a month ago, until mid-August. Federal authorities have proposed a $ 611,000 fine against the Seattle-area nursing home related to at least 40 coronavirus deaths, accusing it of infractions that included failure to report and prompt management of the outbreak. And a one-day standoff in Florida was resolved when passengers aboard two cruise ships that have had multiple cases of coronavirus and four deaths obtained permission to disembark.

Elsewhere in the world, the number of people applying for welfare benefits in Britain has increased almost tenfold to almost 1 million in the past two weeks. At least one million in Europe are estimated to have lost their jobs during the same period, and the actual number is probably much higher. Spain alone added more than 300,000 to its unemployment lists in March.

But job losses there seem to be much less than in the US. USA Due to Europe's largest social safety nets, including government programs to reduce workers' hours without firing them, hoping to bring them back quickly once the crisis is over.

With its health care system in extreme conditions, Spain reported a record number of deaths in one day, 950, bringing its total number to around 10,000, despite signs that the infection rate is slowing.

Italy recorded 760 more deaths, for a total of 13,900, the worst in any country, but new infections continued to stabilize.

France recorded a cumulative total of approximately 4,500 hospital deaths, 471 in the last day alone. But officials expect the overall figure to rise significantly because only now are deaths in nursing homes and other senior facilities beginning to count. More than 880 of those deaths have been counted.

The competition for fans, masks, and other vital supplies was ruthless.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that the state could run out of respiratory machines in six days. He complained that the 50 states are competing with each other for protective equipment and breathing machines, or that the federal government is outperforming them in a competition he compared to eBay.

At FEMA, the agency tasked with coordinating the federal outbreak response, about 9,000 additional fans are on standby as officials seek to determine where they are most urgently needed. States have been warned not to wait for any shipments until they are within 72 hours of a crisis.

In France, a senior health official in the heavily affected eastern region of the country said US authorities went to a Chinese airport to take a plane loaded with masks that France had ordered.

Nine leading European university hospitals have warned they will run out of essential drugs for COVID-19 patients in intensive care in less than two weeks.

A shipment of almost 5,900 medical masks that Alabama's Montgomery County received from US government reserves. USA It could not be used due to dry rot, said the director of emergency management. The masks had an expiration date of 2010, according to the city of Montgomery.

The Trump administration was formalizing a new guideline to recommend that Americans wear covers such as non-medical masks, T-shirts, or bandanas over their mouths and nose when they are in public, while reserving medical grade masks, particularly the shortage of N95 supplies variety, for those who deal directly with the sick.

Trump on Thursday invoked the Defense Production Act in hopes of boosting the production of medical-grade masks by Minnesota-based 3M to aid first responders.

Washington is also trying to crack down on a growing black market that is driving up the price of protective medical supplies, said Defense Production Act policy coordinator Peter Navarro.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with health problems, it can cause serious symptoms like pneumonia. More than 200,000 people worldwide have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins count.

With large portions of the United States under lockdown, job losses for the world's largest economy could double to 20 million and unemployment could rise as much as 15% by the end of the month, many economists said. Unemployment in the United States has not been as high since the end of the Depression, just before the United States entered World War II.

Approximately 90% of the US population. USA It is now under housewife orders, and many factories, restaurants, shops, and other businesses are closed or have decreased sales.

Laid-off workers can take advantage of the money available in the $ 2.2 billion bailout measure passed by Congress. It adds $ 600 a week to unemployment benefits, extends eligibility to 39 weeks, and, for the first time, involves part-time workers and workers in the so-called concert economy, like Uber drivers.

Achsa February, a subway worker at a Fairfield, Connecticut rest stop, is among the millions laid off and is now waiting for unemployment benefits to arrive, which could take weeks. She said she is on a payment plan to keep her phone connected and unsure how she will pay for groceries, and is deeply frustrated by the billions that benefit corporations in the federal bailout.

"These companies are getting help from the government, help from the government," February said. "They could afford to pay us more than what we are getting. They could support us during this time, and they are not. We are human. What makes them better than us?

Hinnant reported from Paris. Sherman reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Susan Haigh in Fairfield, Connecticut, and writers from around the world contributed.

