Los Angeles Mayor Warns City of Coronavirus on Bill Maher's Return – Deadline

Two weeks after the presenter said Real Time with Bill Maher was darkening indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis, the long-running HBO talk show returned tonight with some big and small changes.

"Please sit down and welcome to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom," Maher, partially shaded, opened in his Los Angeles backyard with laughter and old recordings of waves at some 1930s falutin event.

However, the opening interview with Eric Garcetti was no laughing matter in a city that "is trying to do everything possible to save as many lives as possible," quoting the Los Angeles mayor. "I hope we can get out of the cave … we should expect it to be a couple of months," added the top civic official for a city under safer orders at home and a county that has 4,566 confirmed cases of the incredibly contagious. coronavirus and 89 deaths as of today.

Related story Bernie Sanders Warns Bill Maher Donald Trump Can Use Coronavirus Relief Money To Increase Chances In Battlefield States

"This really is about that discipline of a couple of weeks and reminding people that when you move you could kill yourself and you could certainly kill someone else," Garcetti also noted that traditionally nonconforming Angelenos are taking orders to keep in their homes. and maintain social distancing to help flatten the disease curve. "So unless it's necessary, unless you're a critical worker, stay home," he told Maher.

"I would say it was a solid B right now," Garcetti admitted (as you can see in the video above) of how well citizens of the City of Angels are heeding the warnings of local and state officials not to Take this opportunity to stroll, go to California beaches and Los Angeles parks and trails. "We got an A from one of these groups that rates our cell phone movements, if people run away, they at least keep their cell phones at home."

In the past week, Garcetti and county officials have severely restricted Angelenos by closing beaches, parks and threatening to shut down nonessential businesses that remain open despite repeated warnings.

Of course, Maher couldn't help it, but noted how orders to stay home have reduced his style.

"Is this really what it's going to get to, get shot on an iPhone?" An audience that lacks but is still the right host and in boots said in its opening monologue, that it certainly looked much more natural than usual, to put it mildly. "I feel like a main dish at the Cheesecake Factory," added Maher.

It is a beautiful day in the neighborhood. The clock begins in a new episode of #Real time tonight at 10 – directly @BillMaherThe backyard! pic.twitter.com/OHMyrz18RG – Real time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) April 4, 2020

Filmed at Maher's home on Thursday, the show also lacked its usual panel, as each guest had their own one-to-one remote seat. With some minor audio issues, Friday's show with Garcetti, the great author and "favorite panelist" of Willie Nelson in World War Z Max Brooks, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and an angry senator Bernie Sanders, who still running for Democrats' presidential nomination even though math isn't in his favor

Garcetti may have deviated from Maher's attempts to get him to attack Trump, but, with punches to host Fox News judge Jean Fox Pirro and Charlie Sheen, presidential policy in this pandemic era was undoubtedly de jure.

"Thank you, Jesus, I have no symptoms, unless you count shitting my pants every time Trump speaks," said Maher, who would be the first of many changes to the former Celebrity Apprentice host and the disastrous handling of his emergency management. of health. "If Trump played Celebrity Jeopardy, the cancer would go bankrupt," he said, laughing at his own phrase.

Preceded in premium cable by a brilliant PSA with Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, Federal Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Brix and the increasingly sought after NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Rose Garden, on the importance of social distancing and physical separation. For the "youngsters" during the COVID-19 pandemic, tonight's footage using Real Time was the first time in the show's 18-season history that it was not live.

It is probably not the last.