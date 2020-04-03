Los Angeles County coronavirus cases double every 6 days, with 1,000 daily cases soon possible – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML85c76a983dc414f82b0885959ebd7a4a75%

– Health officials reported Friday that the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County has increased to 4,566, with 89 total deaths from the disease.

There were 521 new cases and 11 new deaths on Friday, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer announced in an afternoon briefing.

Seven of the 11 deceased were 65 or older, and all had underlying health problems. One person was between 18 and 40 years old. That person also had underlying conditions.

So far, 78 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the county have been people age 65 and older.

Los Angeles County reported 534 new cases and 13 deaths on Thursday.

Ferrer said Friday that in the past two weeks, Los Angeles County has seen a doubling of cases every six days. She says this is due to a tripling of cases every four days. That drop, which he called "good news," is due to an increase in test capacity.

So far, more than 26,000 people in Los Angeles County have been evaluated.

"The last two weeks we have really seen more duplication of cases every six days, and that is good news," Ferrer said Friday. "I think as we build capacity, however, we must be really prepared for the fact that that will result in more people testing positive."

Ferrer emphasized that the county's goal is to screen 10,000 people per day. If 10 percent of them are positive, then Los Angeles County should be prepared to see 1,000 new cases per day starting next week.

"I think it is very accurate, sometime next week, we will start reporting such a large increase in the number of cases," said Ferrer.

There are currently 541 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, of whom 347 are over the age of 55.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, Los Angeles County Director of Health Services, said the county currently has 1,627 open hospital beds, including 286 ICU beds.

"The system has the ability to treat patients with positive covid, as well as others who may need hospital-level care," said Ghaly.

Los Angeles County is seeking to increase the number of beds at its four county-owned hospitals "50 percent above its licensed bed capacity," Ghaly said.

321 cases have now also been reported in 67 "institutional settings,quot; across the county, including nursing homes, life assistance centers, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and life support centers . That's over 54 institutional settings on Thursday.

Ferrer also revealed that the number of cases among the homeless population was at seven on Friday, compared to nine the day before. Two of the nine had been incorrectly categorized as transient.