Los Angeles County, city officials again urge the public to refrain from purchasing medical grade masks – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Just a day after announcing new recommendations about wearing face covers while in public, local officials again urged the public to refrain from purchasing medical-grade masks.

"Notice that I haven't called them masks," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "That is because N95 and other medical grade masks, such as surgical masks, are reserved for medical workers, such as doctors and nurses. And wearing an N95 mask yourself if you are not one of them could cost a doctor's life or a nurse. "

Both Ferrer and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recommend home liners, such as a scarf or scarf.

"Adding a protective face covering is another tool to slow the spread," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "We want you to save your respiratory droplets for yourself."

But these coatings are not to prevent people from getting sick, but to prevent those who are asymptomatic carriers from passing the disease on to others.

"It doesn't protect you," said Ferrer. "But it does protect other people."

And with most stores selling without facial coatings, medical grade or not, homemade options might be the only options right now.

"It's like a hat for my face," said Taylor Lewis, a buyer.

Lewis is taking the new recommendation calmly and covering his face to protect the partner he lives with.

"I am like sharing a room with a couple at risk because they are older," he said. “Then I do it for your benefit. But, I mean, I think it's honestly for everyone's benefit. "

Riverside County also recommended the use of face covers during essential travel, and Ventura County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin changed his stance on face covers, supporting those who choose to wear grade face covers not medical.

"" I don't think everyone should do it, but I think those who do make a responsible decision, "Levin said." I never thought I would say that. "