Look back at Selena Gomez's most revealing moments

Selena Gomez has opened another chapter of his personal life.
On Friday, the pop star spoke to Miley Cyrus via Instagram Live about his years of struggle with his mental health. Selena, 27, shared for the first time that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a recent stay in a Massachusetts psychiatric hospital.
Selena explained that she is no longer afraid to face the disease, and has even recognized the behaviors associated with bipolar disorder in her loved ones.
"I've seen some of that even in my own family, where I'm like, 'What's going on?' I'm from Texas, you just don't know how to talk about mental health," she shared with Miley. "You have to look great. And then I see anger build up in kids and teens or any young adult because they love it so much. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took my fear away."
Over the years, the "Bad Liar,quot; singer has repeatedly sought professional treatment for problems related to anxiety and depression. The experience has undoubtedly shaped Selena's perspective on her past, present, and future, and mental health awareness is something she continues to advocate on behalf of her fans around the world.
Check out the star's most vulnerable moments below:
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Sharing your diagnosis of bipolar disorder
During a candid Instagram Live session with the former Disney star Miley CyrusSelena revealed that she is bipolar. "Recently, I went to one of the best psychiatric hospitals … McLean Hospital and discussed that, after going through many different things, I realized that I was bipolar and, when I find out more information, it actually helps me. No It scares me once I know and I think people are scared of it, "he shared.
"When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything and it took away my fear," added Selena.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage.com
Moving on from toxic relationships
In an interview with NPR, Selena revealed the inspiration behind her hit song, "Lose You To Love Me,quot;. As she described, "It has a different meaning to me now than when I wrote it. I felt like I didn't get a respectful closure, and had accepted it, but I know I needed a way to say some things that I wish I had said. It's not a song from I hate, it's a song that says: I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy that it's over. And I felt like it was a great way of saying, you know, it's done, and I get it , and I respect it, and now I'm entering another chapter. "
Selena, who confirmed that the song was written about ex Justin Bieber, said she was emotionally abused during their relationship.
Shutterstock
Start again
Selena's latest album, Rare, is its most vulnerable yet. She said Jimmy Fallon From the songwriting experience, "There came a point in my life where so many things were said on my behalf, and I found myself protecting people who didn't really protect me, but I had the right to tell my story," Gomez said. Fallon last night. "And I felt that was so liberating because I almost felt like I had let him go, personally, inside of me once he was outside."
Cindy Ord, Getty Images
Repairing your mental health
Gomez has spent years seeking help for her mental health since she began struggling with depression and anxiety when she was in her early 20s. "My ups and downs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks," the star described to WSJ Magazine in 2020
"I found out that I do have mental health problems," he shared with the magazine, noting that it was "a great relief." "I took the correct medication and my life has completely changed," he said.
Cleaning social networks
After getting the title of the most followed person on Instagram (Ariana Grande dethroned her earlier this year), the actress opened up about it. "I think it has become really unhealthy," he said.. "I personally think that young people, including myself, spend all their time looking at all these comments and letting these things in. It was affecting me. It would depress me. It would make me feel bad about myself." and look at my body differently and all kinds of things. "
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for THR
Being realistic
After receiving the 2019 McLean Award at the hospital's annual dinner, Selena detailed the severity of her mental health issues. "Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I couldn't keep everything together," he said. "I couldn't keep a smile or make things seem normal. I felt all my pain and anxiety take over me at the same time and it was one of the most terrifying moments of my life."
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Opening about your kidney transplant
"I don't want people to think it's a sad thing that I've been through this with France (Raisa), or with anything in my life, because at the end of the day, I believe that all the things I went through made me and defined what I am now, "he shared in 2017." I think it's something really beautiful, and I have to remind myself of that. It is not a negative experience. "
GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock
Speaking from the heart
"I really don't think people know my heart," he said at Coach & # 39; s. Dream it real podcast "I think sometimes people may think that I am politically correct or that I am safe or that I have been trained to speak this way. I don't know how to be trained, like how someone would be training me. To speak things?
Leaning on France Raisa
"(France) lived with me during this interesting time when my kidneys were freshly made. That was it," the actress said in Today in 2017. "I didn't want to ask just one person in my life. The idea of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. And much less that someone wanted to volunteer, it's incredibly difficult to find a partner."
Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
Take a position
The 27-year-old star wrote a powerful essay in Time about the immigration crisis and shared her family history. "In 1992, I was born a US citizen because of your courage and sacrifice," she wrote. "Over the past four decades, my family members have worked hard to obtain United States citizenship. Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to be born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of the circumstances. "
Practicing acceptance
"Right now, I feel very safe where I am. I don't feel erratic or emotionally unstable," she said. Elle. "Or like I can't handle my emotions, like I used to. It's like understanding myself a little more. Of course, I haven't noticed. But it feels good."
