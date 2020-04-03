Look back at Selena Gomez's most revealing moments

Selena Gomez has opened another chapter of his personal life.

On Friday, the pop star spoke to Miley Cyrus via Instagram Live about his years of struggle with his mental health. Selena, 27, shared for the first time that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a recent stay in a Massachusetts psychiatric hospital.

Selena explained that she is no longer afraid to face the disease, and has even recognized the behaviors associated with bipolar disorder in her loved ones.

"I've seen some of that even in my own family, where I'm like, 'What's going on?' I'm from Texas, you just don't know how to talk about mental health," she shared with Miley. "You have to look great. And then I see anger build up in kids and teens or any young adult because they love it so much. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took my fear away."