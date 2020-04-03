Lockheed Martin awarded $ 512 million for F-16 production for Bulgaria – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense. USA Announced on Thursday an agreement worth approximately $ 512 million for the production of the F-16 Block 70 fighter jet for the Republic of Bulgaria.

This contract foresees the production of eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft (six one-seat and two double-seat aircraft) to replace the former Bulgarian fleet of MiG-29s, according to a published report.

The MiG-29 is a living legend of the Soviet era and the backbone of many air forces, including Bulgaria. The Mikoyan MiG-29 is a twin-engine combat aircraft designed in the Soviet Union.

He also added that the work will be completed in feet. Worth, Texas; and Greenville, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed on January 31, 2027.

"Finally, a long-standing Air Force dream," Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told reporters in July 2019. "It puts them on an equal footing with our NATO partners." Our Air Force will be confident that they have something as contemporary and up-to-date as our colleagues. "

The complete F-16 Block 70 package for Bulgaria includes pilot and ground crew training, logistics, support equipment and weapons for all operational needs, meaning there are no hidden costs.

This means that Bulgaria will not need to purchase any items as weapons under separate contracts with third parties or apply for permits or licenses from governments for the integration and use of weapons, all of which carry additional cost and uncertainty.