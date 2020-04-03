Location managers saw the industry shutdown coming; Now Expanded Unemployment Benefits Expected

%MINIFYHTML8d022bc93fdbe5c3d81dda6cc561cdde76%

EXCLUSIVE: In many ways, the explorers and location managers were the canaries in the coal mine for the closure of the industry's coronavirus. As the news reported on the spread of the virus, first in Asia and then in the US. In the US, households and businesses began to close their doors to location outbreaks. It happened slowly at first, and then all at once. Scouts and managers, represented by Hollywood's Teamsters Local 399, were also among the first in the industry to apply for recently expanded unemployment benefits, from the high of $ 450 per week to $ 1,050 per week for the next four months.

The Up News Info has come to location seekers and managers to see how they are dealing with the shutdown, and whether they have started receiving an additional $ 600 a week in congressionally assigned job benefits in the $ 2 billion relief bill. . For those who had been working, most received two weeks of closing pay, so their unemployment benefits are just beginning to come. All interviewees are grateful for the additional money promised, although no one has reported receiving it yet. For most, $ 450 a week doesn't even pay rent, but $ 1,050 a week pays that and some bills and groceries, too.

Related story Coping with the COVID-19 Crisis: Suze Orman explains how to rescue your finances, maintain your health insurance, and manage debt with zero income

"I received my first payment from EDD for two weeks, March 15-21 and March 22-28," said scout and location manager Jamie Danesh. “I was not paid during the first week, probably due to the usual one week waiting period, and I only received $ 450 for the second week. I was under the impression that they were waiving the waiting period and I hope they will add the additional $ 600 soon! ”

Location managers, like most other workers in the industry, are used to collecting unemployment benefits during periods of hiatus. "Everyone I know has applied," said veteran location manager Kristi Frankenheimer. "I have a friend whose last week was last week, but has been going through all of this." The additional $ 600 a week to come, he said, "will help save many people's homes. With $ 1,050 a week, we will have a chance to get through this financially."

"My pilot for the Disney family channel closed three weeks ago," he said. "They were great. I got a two-week suspension, which was fine. A lot of the studies did that, too. So I had to wait two weeks to apply for unemployment. Last Friday, when I went online to do the application process I saw they had a new category: they ask if you lost your job due to the COVID-19 disaster. Once you apply, you have a one week waiting period, but I think you are quitting. "

Jordana Kronen, location manager for almost 30 years, had just finished her job at Modern Family and had started working at Games People Play for BET when the closing came. "We were preparing the second season, and March 26 was when we were supposed to start filming. We saw the tsunami coming, because it was increasingly difficult to do our work because locations such as hotels, apartments and private houses were being canceled. Before everything closed, we were losing locations because of this. It was only a matter of time before they said, "We have to stop this until this is over." Everyone felt that. It was a tidal wave over the industry. It just wiped us out completely, sort of. They would say: & # 39; We will call you when this is over & # 39 ;. So many of us received a couple of weeks pay, which was very nice of you, I think, because in this industry when you don't work, you don't get paid. That is the life of the independent employee. So we are all waiting waiting to see what happens, and seeing if we can continue where we left off. "

Kronen applied for unemployment on Sunday. "I apply for unemployment every break," he said. “I was on the set of Modern Family for seven years, so every break I apply for unemployment. This time it seemed the same to me. It was perfect as always. The only thing he doesn't see yet is these incentives they are talking about. That was not mentioned. I noticed in the drop down menu asking if you are unemployed due to the coronavirus crisis, so of course I checked, because that is why I am unemployed. Other than that, there was no evidence of additional benefits, but I don't think they're ready yet, that's what I keep hearing. I file my claim and hope for the best. "

As for the additional $ 600 in weekly benefits in addition to the maximum of $ 450 per week, she said: "I don't think I'm going to get it right away. I think it's going to be retroactive, but I don't know how they're going to do it. When They send you the confirmation, they say, "This is what you are getting." It was like normal times. So I don't know when that will be reflected. I don't know if there will be additional paperwork or if they will realize that we have the right. to fringe benefits. I don't know how it's going to work, and I think many location managers have the same question. We're in wait-and-see mode. "

"I think because we were in the trenches and we were talking to people, it was more obvious to me what was coming before it became obvious to people who work in the office," he said. "Because my team and I are in the field, knocking on doors, entering places that are occupied, whether by residents or companies. So it was more obvious because people were starting to get nervous. And it starts with an apartment building that says, "We're so sorry, but we don't allow filming until this is over." And of course they all did the same. It started with one, and then the whole industry followed suit. And we all realized that this would be an impossible task, but the decision was made by us, because you couldn't get a permit, you couldn't gather more than 50 people. I mean, one thing after another kept pointing to this: that it would be a complete shutdown. So yeah, I think the location departments probably felt a little bit earlier than some of the people in the office.

"It will be interesting to see how long it takes the public to allow production teams to enter their property. Private houses and businesses will have to trust that the crews will not make them sick. And crews working together will have to trust that their crewmates will not make them sick. It will be interesting to see how long it takes for things to feel normal again, or it will be a new normal. I'm not sure what that will look like. "

Teamsters Local 399



Teamsters Local 399, which allows members to waive membership fees by withdrawing fees "during this emergency period," says members opting for honorary withdrawal will also remain in "Available" status with the union's call board. . In doing so, the local said, "It will NOT affect your California state unemployment benefits."

"The Teamsters have been great," said Kronen. “They really have our best interests at heart. I don't have to take advantage of the fee reduction right now, but I'm sure there are other people who really need it. "

Murray Miller, a longtime location manager, was working on a CBS pilot, in the midst of preparing for a March 16 filming in an empty house owned by Mount St. Mary & # 39; University, when the studio canceled everything, "he said." Our prep team became an attack team, and we worked Friday, Saturday, and Monday to take out everything we had put in and clean, which Locations does. I got an extra day on the payroll to help me receive final invoices from my suppliers (design board, cleaning) and to cancel others (toilets, garbage, air conditioning, security), which Locations does. The following Sunday, March 22, I signed up for unemployment, as I have done between jobs since before Ronald Reagan was president. It was the same online form that I've always seen on the State website, because (maybe) I was reopening an existing claim instead of opening a new claim, so I didn't see the "Coronavirus" dropdown. We are going to receive two weeks of "Supplemental Income," which will be our salary only, and will not include our car allowance, which is in our contract due to the amount of driving we do.

“I am fortunate to be in a quite different situation than many of my colleagues, as I was literally thinking that this pilot would be my last job after more than 40 years in business: I am fully vested for pensions and medicine, and So what the heck As a result, I am viewing this forced confinement in my home as a rehearsal for my retirement. I'm still doing as much exercise as I can, biking is my favorite; my wife and I take long walks, we run on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and I have a ton of DVDs, remember those? – I have never seen But I care about my younger colleagues: those who are in the initial or middle stage of the career and who really cannot afford not to work for a long period, months? What do they do? I know that this issue is not just about the extended entertainment industry, but this is the field in which I have friends. What happens to colleagues I worked with who are 30 to 50 years old? They all have rents or mortgages; they have small children … what do they do? It's reminiscent of the 2008 production, which was stopped due to a strike by threatened actors, right after the writers' strike, when work was extremely scarce: I had eight hours to qualify for a doctor for a qualification period, what would have led me to COBRA, which I couldn't pay; a colleague gave me 1 day of work for 12 hours, which qualified me for the next six-month period. "

He said the additional $ 600 a week he and his unemployed peers will receive are very necessary, especially since the previous maximum had not been adjusted for the cost of living in years. “Providing colleagues with this supplement will be a lifesaver for many. In my position it will certainly help, but once again I am lucky to see "the end". But that could easily change: With the lack of contributions from current film technicians, what happens to our pension plan? I'll have to see what happens when this nightmare about finishing work ends, because who knows what will be there for my retirement? "