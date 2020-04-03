The 92-minute winner of Stan Collymore took its toll on the Newcastle title hopes when they were defeated 4-3 by Liverpool in an Anfield thriller.

In a game that is sure to go down in history as one of the greats in the Premier League, Collymore found room on the left in the second minute of injury time and John Barnes' pass before beating Pavel Srnicek with a good finish, leaving Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan collapsed on the billboards in front of his bench and his team continued to beat Manchester United by three points in the 1995/96 Premier League title race.

Having entered the game with just one win in five, Newcastle couldn't have wished for a worse start than Robbie Fowler's unmarked header from the center of Collymore to open the scoring in two minutes, but at first a lightning bolt ignited the game. His head through the fast-shooting targets of Les Ferdinand and David Ginola in 14 minutes.

Liverpool missed several opportunities to level before halftime, but it was nothing short of Fowler's second night, and his 28th in the Premier League this season, as he matched with a smart finish off the boot.

Newcastle restored their lead two minutes later when Faustino Asprilla caught David James far enough from his line, but Collymore leveled up again from Jason McAteer's cross stitch with 22 minutes to go.

However, there was still more drama ahead at Anfield, and after several two between Ian Rush and Barnes, the latter found Collymore unmarked to score a dramatic winner and keep Liverpool's slim hopes of the title alive. Newcastle follows three points from Manchester United with one game in hand, but has only accumulated four points in its last six games.

How Liverpool stole victory in the classic

Both sides entered the game looking to leave behind the defeats of their previous matches, but there was little sign of a lack of confidence in the evidence from the initial exchanges.

Given Fowler's electric form throughout the season, it was unwise for Newcastle's defense to leave him totally unmarked from the Collymore crossing to nod to the ground and past Srnicek with the game's first shot.

But soon they made peace. Asprilla's difficult feet carried him into Neil Ruddock with ease, and when they found Ferdinand in the middle, he spun exquisitely before hitting James with a powerful effort that perhaps he should have done better with.

Ginola then stunned Anfield as he ran to the left and beat a rushed James with a cool 20-yard finish, to silence The Kop as Newcastle, as it was, moved to United's level at the top of the table.

He would come back with all his voice when Fowler and then Steve McManaman approached, but not close enough to level the scores before the break.

The second period was just nine minutes away when Fowler found a breakthrough with his second night of McManaman's clever setup, another example of a combination that may provide hope for Terry Venables' England team ahead of Euro 96 this summer.

The relief around Anfield was still palpable when it erupted. Lee, who should have doubled Newcastle's lead before Fowler's leveler, played Asprilla and with the Liverpool three waiting for an offside flag, he beat James, who was already out of his area on the charge, from nearly 30 yards.

Newcastle could have left the game in bed if Ginola had found Les Ferdinand in an excellent position to score a quarter of the night, and any fears Keegan had on his side would soon hold true.

Collymore's first night soon came when he delivered McAteer's excellent low delivery from the depths on the right flank, before Newcastle missed another chance as James denied Ferdinand one-on-one.

Was it because of the drama? It seemed that way until overtime substitute Rush and Barnes played a pair of two on the edge of the Newcastle box. There seemed to be little danger to the visitors, but none had picked up Collymore's run from the left flank, and when Barnes stroked the ball, he passed it over Srnicek to give an exciting game to an exciting finale.

The Man of the Party – Steve McManaman

McManaman may not have made it to the score sheet, but he created the most opportunities (5) of any on the field, completed the most passes in the middle of any player's opposition (48) and the second greater number of boats (12).

He also played his part on the Liverpool equalizer to return the game to 2-2, continuing his excellent form creating goals this season.