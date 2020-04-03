Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has "meltdown" during coronavirus blockade

Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock expresses her frustrations while in self-isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak by mimicking the infamous “ Big Brother '' tantrum. in a TikTok video.

Small mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock He's struggling with self-isolation and released a TikTok video on Friday, April 3, 2020 to document his despair.

The singer captured herself in front of the camera doing a fusion on the ongoing coronavirus blockade, imitating an infamous "Eldest brother"tantrum thrown by Nikki Grahame.

The 28-year-old synchronized his lips, "I'm not enjoying it. I'm not. I hate it. Damn it, I hate it!"

He also posted the clip on Instagram and added the caption: "What is Week 2 Quarantine doing to us!"

Grahame became famous after losing the plot during the seventh season of the British reality show "Big Brother" in 2006 and shouting the now famous "I'm not enjoying it …" speech.