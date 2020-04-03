Lindsay Lohan returns to music with a new song back to me

Lindsay Lohan is back with new music!

the Bad Girls star is making her musical comeback with her new song, "Back to Me,quot;. In the song's lyrics, Lohan reflects on the ups and downs she has been through over the years, but declares that she is coming back to herself.

"He used to blame me when the shit went crazy / I can't think too much about what they say," sings Lohan. "And now these Sundays I feel like Mondays / I know I drink too much, but it's okay."

"My life is full of torn pages / I have been weak, contagious," continues the lyrics. "But I'm coming back, I'm coming back to myself."

This new Lohan song comes almost 16 years after she released her debut album. Talk, which was released in December 2004, featured her hit song "Rumors,quot;, which addressed her relationship with the media. The following year, Lohan released her second studio album, A little more personal (Raw), which featured the song "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Father's Daughter)".