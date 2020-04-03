"Let's hit your funny bone,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Up News Info welcomes a new comedy to its lineup on Thursday night as Broke Enter the fold starring Pauley Perrette and Jaime Camil. Broke tells the story of Jackie, played by Perrette, a single mother who knows her separated sister, played by Natasha Leggero, when she appears at her front door asking her to move in with her husband Javier (Camil) and her parents. Loyal butler Luis (Izzy Díaz) after Javier separated from his wealthy family.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to Perrette and Camil before the show's big premiere to discuss what Broke He has reserved for the audience, the chemistry of the cast on set and smiles for Americans when we need it most.

%MINIFYHTML2d524a332a77f47af877ee1c63d5fdc111% %MINIFYHTML2d524a332a77f47af877ee1c63d5fdc112%

MW: Good morning, Pauley, Jaime; today we are here to talk about Broke and Paulhey You have had such a long career with NCIS, so much history and success with that show. What was it about Broke and playing Jackie that attracted you to the project?

PAGES: I love to do comedy. I also did comedy on my other shows. I love to make people laugh and the fact that it is your job, especially right now, that we can give that gift right now during this time. We are very excited and proud of what we have been doing. Right now, it's like thursday night’new show, something new, just to take him to people's houses, to give him the opportunity to smile, to give him the opportunity to laugh. I love Jackie, I love her, I love our entire cast. We love our program, we love what we have been doing. We are about to explode for people to see. We can not wait

MW: Incredible. Jaime, how about you? What hooked you on your character Javier?

JC: I love Javier, because he has a very good and kind heart. It's kind of reckless when it comes to spending. So of course his father wants to teach him a lesson and cut him out of the family trust fund. So now he has no money, so he and his wife played by the amazing Natasha Legerro, decides to go to Natasha and Elizabeth's old family home, which is located in Reseda, California, where Pauley lives. A super evil, hardworking, blue collar single mom and we all show up and we're like, "Hi, how are you here! We have to stay with you, we don't have any money, so now we're all going to live together under the same roof and we can't leave. " So something related to what is happening right now.

PAGES: He just showed up on my doorstep married to my sister and she abandoned me years ago. They just show up and it's like waiting, what? And suddenly, it is ahhh, chaos, just chaos.

MW: Well, can you imagine being forced to stay somewhere now, crazy?

JC: Well, you can imagine it. (laughs)

MW: I'm glad you raised Natasha and the cast is so diverse. Are you two and Natasha and then you have Antonio who is only 10 years old.

PAGES: My son!

MW: What was your chemistry like when you brought all these people together on set?

PAGES: Congratulations to the people who drove us crazy because it really worked. It's so fun because when I spoke to them the first time, it was like I wanted to wear comfortable shoes, I want to be closer to my house and I don't want to play a mother. But now it's like it's so amazing, I love it.

JC: You have two out of three.

PAGES: Yes. I just love that little boy with all my heart. Her mother is incredible, she is like part of our group, she is an incredible mother. I'm taking cues from her. She says we share it now, so now she has two moms. I love it.

It's funny, be careful what you wish for because it may be wrong. All together, it's crazy, crazy, chaotic and we like it that way.

MW: Incredible. To talk a little bit about before, with everything that's happening right now, it's really cool that we have this new comedy on Thursday where we can get together and watch the whole family at home. So, Jaimie, I'll start with you, what do you want viewers to take away from this show when they sit down to watch on Thursday?

JC: We want to unite people during this difficult time, some difficult financial times, it is just difficult with this coronavirus, this quarantine time, if we could bring a little bit of joy or a lot of joy or a big smile to people's faces; We will take it.

As you said, Thursday is a very powerful comedy day for Up News Info. So, Not only is it our half hour that will hopefully bring joy to people's lives, but we will also have Young Sheldon, Man with a plan, Mother and then we meIt's two powerful hours where we hope we can Brings joy to people's lives. Law now, it is very necessary

Hopefully they connect emotionally with the characters. Pauley It is amazing, Natasha, Izzy and Antonio. I think that when people connect emotionally with our characters, they will enjoy comedy more. So that's what I'd like people to do, watch the show, connect emotionally with us, and then laugh out loud with others in this situation.

PAGES: We want people to have a very good reason to laugh and smile, and this is this show, we are going to hit your funny bone and we are going to tickle it and you will laugh and laugh together with us.

MW: (Laughs) I think we could all use a good funny bone shot right now. Well, thank you both very much. It's been a pleasure, stay safe and all the best at the premiere!

PAGES: Thank you!

JC: Thanks Matt!

Tune in for Broke's debut tonight at 9:30 PM ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcasting on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.