Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger also has cornering skills

EDITOR'S NOTE: One of a series of draft prospect profiles that would meet the needs of the Broncos.

A Division II player Lenoir-Rhyne has not been selected since 2000.

That will change this year.

And a Lenoir-Rhyne player has never been selected in the first four rounds or 105 picks.

That will change this year.

Introducing safety Kyle Dugger, who pursued a solid college career with solid demonstrations in the Senior Bowl and the exploration combine.

The main securities are Grant Delpit from LSU, Ashtyn Davis from California and Xavier McKinney from Alabama. But Dugger is expected to be selected in rounds 2-3. The Broncos have three third-round picks if Dugger falls and could see him as a third-security / penny staff option as they prepare him to eventually replace Kareem Jackson.

Dugger, who spent six years in college and is 24 years old, will be the first Lenoir-Rhyne player to be drafted from defensive end John Milem for San Francisco in 2000 (fifth round / No. 150).

Not bad for a player who didn't start until his senior year of high school.

"I can honestly say that there were many times when I stayed on the sidelines and asked myself, 'What am I doing? "" Dugger said in the combine.

