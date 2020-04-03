Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger also has cornering skills

EDITOR'S NOTE: One of a series of draft prospect profiles that would meet the needs of the Broncos.

A Division II player Lenoir-Rhyne has not been selected since 2000.

That will change this year.

And a Lenoir-Rhyne player has never been selected in the first four rounds or 105 picks.

That will change this year.

Introducing safety Kyle Dugger, who pursued a solid college career with solid demonstrations in the Senior Bowl and the exploration combine.

The main securities are Grant Delpit from LSU, Ashtyn Davis from California and Xavier McKinney from Alabama. But Dugger is expected to be selected in rounds 2-3. The Broncos have three third-round picks if Dugger falls and could see him as a third-security / penny staff option as they prepare him to eventually replace Kareem Jackson.

Dugger, who spent six years in college and is 24 years old, will be the first Lenoir-Rhyne player to be drafted from defensive end John Milem for San Francisco in 2000 (fifth round / No. 150).

Not bad for a player who didn't start until his senior year of high school.

"I can honestly say that there were many times when I stayed on the sidelines and asked myself, 'What am I doing? "" Dugger said in the combine.

Dugger's three offerings were from Lenoir-Rhyne, North Carolina, Berry College, Georgia, and Reinhardt University, Georgia. He re-signed in 2014, but despite not playing, he focused on the NFL.

"In my red jersey year, I was able to catch up and really set goals and make (the NFL) a goal," Dugger said. "My head coach had a meeting with me and said he had a special skill set and that the NFL was a possibility for me."

Playing as a cornerback in & # 39; 15, he started all 10 games and had 43 tackles and four interceptions, the team's maximum. After a lost year, he moved to safety and made 86 tackles. As a senior, he was limited to seven games due to a hand injury (31 tackles).

On the combine, Dugger's 40-yard dash time of 4.49 seconds (at 217 pounds) was the sixth-fastest of the securities and his 32 7/8 inch arm length was the longest of the 27 securities.

But what will help Dugger the most is his reputation for running and hitting. A collection of videos of his highlights showed sideline-to-sideline speed, but also the ability to cover the receiver of the slot, which could come in handy for him as a subpackage player.

Dugger didn't have many opportunities to play soccer because the teams stayed away from him.

"The competitor in me definitely wanted more (opportunities) sometimes, but I wouldn't describe it as boring," he said. “I liked playing on the scrimmage line. I was very involved in the action down there. "

Dugger said he studies various current insurances, including Earl Thomas of Baltimore, Derwin James of the Chargers, Micah Hyde of Buffalo and Harrison Smith of Minnesota.

Thomas, James and Smith were first-round picks, but Hyde rose from the fifth round to become the starter for Green Bay and now the Bills. Regardless of where Dugger is recruited, his mindset will not change.

"I like the role of loser," he said. "It is something that will continue to lead me."

Dugger file

Years: 24

Position: Safety

School: Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)

Hometown: Decatur, Ga.

Height Weight: 6-1 / 217

Statistics: He intercepted seven passes in the college career and had seasons of 43, 86, 76 and 31 tackles. … The first team league as a junior in 2018 as a defensive defender and returner when he had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. … He won the Cliff Harris Award for Best Little College Defensive Player of the Year in 19 and played in the Senior Bowl.

Suitable for Broncos: Drafting Dugger would allow them to prepare an eventual replacement for Kareem Jackson and would potentially allow coach Vic Fangio to play more than a dime staff (three cornerbacks and securities each).