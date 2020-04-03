Lenny Kravitz, Chance the Rapper and more tribute to Bill Withers

%MINIFYHTML19859a881b6b3ab09985d29b2c7ebfe075%

The likes of Brian Wilson, Diane Warren and Lin-Manuel Miranda pay tribute to the deceased star & # 39; Lean On Me & # 39; after the musician died of cardiac complications.

Brian Wilson Y Lenny Kravitz are taking tribute to Bill withers following news of the death of the moving singer / songwriter.

The "Lean On Me" star passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 81, but news of his death did not reach fans until Friday, when a family statement confirmed that he died of heart complications.

Hearing the sad news above The beach boys Star Wilson came to Twitter and wrote, "I am very sad to hear that Bill Withers passed away (sic). Bill was a & # 39; songwriter & # 39; and wrote as many great songs as & # 39; Ain & # 39; t No Sunshine & # 39; and & # 39; Lean On Me & # 39;. A true loss. Love and mercy for Bill's family. "

Kravitz added: "Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs and total expression gave us love, hope and strength. My soul has always been and always will be full of your music. Your humility is shown and the depth of your power as you took us all to a better place (sic). You still are and always will be Bill. "

There were also sincere tributes on Blur Star social media Graham Coxon, Nile Rodgers, Lin-Manuel MirandaY Chance of the rapper, who tweeted, "Aw, man, Bill Withers was really the best. Grandma's hands, There's no sun, Lean on me, Use me, Just the two of us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all Times "My heart hurts, it reminds me of playing records at my grandmother's house."

Meanwhile, songwriter of hits Diane Warren He added: "Oh no, my friend Bill Withers is dead. One of the greatest composers and charming human beings in history. F ** k U 2020 U sucks (sic)."