Legendary shoe designer Sergio Rossi succumbed to complications caused by COVID-19

To pay tribute to the late Italian designer, brand executive Riccardo Sciutto describes the 84-year-old woman as & # 39; spiritual guide & # 39; that & # 39; could capture the femininity of a woman in a unique way & # 39 ;.

Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi is dead.

The 84-year-old man reportedly died of complications from the coronavirus after he was admitted to a Cesena hospital in Italy earlier this week, beginning on March 30.

"He was a teacher," brand executive Riccardo Sciutto told WWD.com on Friday (April 3). "It was a great pleasure meeting him. He was our spiritual guide … He could capture a woman's femininity in a unique way."

"He was never over the top, he always had good taste. The shoes were always usable and he was never satisfied until they were perfect. They weren't accessories to him. He once told me he wanted to create the perfect extension for a woman's leg."

Rossi's shoe designs were favored by the likes of Ariana Grande and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong & # 39; o.

He succumbed to the virus he was helping to combat in Italy: in March, Rossi donated € 100,000 to the Sacco hospital in Milan to help staff caring for patients with COVID-19.