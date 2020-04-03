"Lean On Me,quot; singer Bill Withers dies at 81 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– R,amp;B singer Bill Withers died at the age of 81, according to the Associated Press.

Withers' family told AP on Friday that he died in Los Angeles of heart complications. No further details have been provided.

Withers is known for the hits "Lean on Me,quot; and "Ain’t No Sunshine,quot;.

His family released the following statement:

“We are devastated by the loss of our loving and devoted husband and father. A lonely man with a heart driven to connect with the world at large, with his poetry and music, spoke honestly with people and connected them to each other, ”the family statement said. “As a private life like the one he lived near family and close friends, his music always belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray that his music will offer comfort and entertainment as fans cling to their loved ones. "

