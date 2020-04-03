League Two team of the 2019/20 season so far | Football news

WhoScored.com runs its League Two team for the season so far …

With WhoScored.com this season launching full statistical coverage of EFL League One and Two, player performance ratings in all of England's top four divisions are now available.

We asked their data analysts to run through their League Two team for the season thus far using their unique statistical ratings and the reasons behind each player's inclusion …

Goalkeeper: Alex Palmer (Plymouth) – Qualification 6.96

Palmer has kept more clean sheets (14) than any other League Two goalkeeper this period and is the only goalkeeper to have assisted this season. His 110 saves are the fourth most in the division.

Right-Back: Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) – 7.17 rating

Ng, the first of Crewe Alexandra's two players to make the side, has proven to be one of the most effective attacking wingers in the league, scoring two and helping six this season, the latter returning the best set of all defenders. . Ng's 70 successful pots are the second most in League Two in this period.

Central Defender: Charlie Goode (Northampton) – 7.46 rating

Northampton center-back Goode is the second-highest-ranked player in League Two this season. The 24-year-old has also won more WhoScored.com Man of the Match Awards (nine) than any other player. He has blocked more shots (43) than any other League Two player.

Center Back: Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe) – 7.21 rating

McArdle has three goals and two assists to his name, and has been dominant in the air this season with his 7.7 aerial duels won per game, the fourth-most in League Two.

Left Back: Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) – rating 7.22

Like Ng, Pickering has maximized his attacking output by scoring three and assisting four in League Two this season. The young full-back ranks first in key passes (89) of all defenders, and third overall in League Two.

Right Midfielder: Nicky Adams (Northampton) – Qualification 7.15

Only two players have recorded more assists than Adams (12) this period, which ranks second for the goal opportunities created (91). The 33-year-old has also created more clear scoring opportunities (16) than any other player.

Central Midfield: Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby) – Score 7.04

Hessenthaler has been a creative force from the bottom for Grimsby, averaging 2.1 key passes per game while out of the ball; Hessenthaler has shone with 2.8 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game.

Central midfield: Ebou Adams (Forest Green) – Qualification 7.19

Adams has four goals and four assists to his name from midfield, which come from respective returns of 1.4 shots and 0.8 key passes per game, while he routinely exhibited the statistically calculated strengths of & # 39; boarding & # 39; ; and & # 39; ball interception & # 39; like 2.6 tackles and 1.4 intercepts for game notes.

Left Midfielder: Ibou Touray (Salford City) – 7.11 rating

The only Salford City representative on this team is winger Ibou Touray. The great Gambian player has four goals and five assists to his name in League Two, carrying a solid attack threat on the left flank, as highlighted by his 48 accurate crosses, excluding corners.

Forward: James Hanson (Grimsby) – 7.47 rating

Hanson has won 11.4 battles per game, bolstering a statistically calculated force of & # 39; aerial duels & # 39 ;. Nine goals and five assists have also contributed to his good rating.

Forward: Eoin Doyle (Swindon) – 7.27 rating

Eoin Doyle has scored considerably more goals (25) than any other player in League Two this season. So far, 15 of those 25 goals have been considered clear scoring opportunities, also more than any other player.